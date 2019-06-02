Star Trek: Discovery: The Enterprise War First Look Revealed

Fans championing the cause for Captain Christopher Pike will be excited to learn that the cover art for Star Trek: Discovery: The Enterprise War has been revealed. The new novel from John Jackson Miller takes place during the events of the first season of Star Trek: Discovery. The novel will reveal what the USS Enterprise was doing while the Federation-Klingon War was taking place.

The Enterprise‘s whereabouts during the Federation-Klingon War were only hinted at in Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season. Capt. Pike (Anson Mount) struggled with guilt over not having fought during the conflict. Cmdr. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) assured him that the Enterprise was too far out in deep space to have returned in time to make a difference. Adm. Katrina Cornwell assured Pike that he and his crew were left out of the war because Starfleet wanted to protect its best should things go poorly for the Federation.

You can take a look at the cover art below. The official book synopsis follows:

“A shattered ship, a divided crew—trapped in the infernal nightmare of conflict!

Hearing of the outbreak of hostilities between the United Federation of Planets and the Klingon Empire, Captain Christopher Pike attempts to bring the U.S.S. Enterprise home to join in the fight. But in the hellish nebula known as the Pergamum, the stalwart commander instead finds an epic battle of his own, pitting ancient enemies against one another—with not just the Enterprise, but her crew as the spoils of war.

Lost and out of contact with Earth for an entire year, Pike and his trusted first officer, Number One, struggle to find and reunite the ship’s crew—all while Science Officer Spock confronts a mystery that puts even his exceptional skills to the test…with more than their own survival possibly riding on the outcome….”

Mount’s performance has Pike proved to be a hit with Star Trek: Discovery viewers. Some of those fans are now campaigning to see Mount lead a spinoff series following the adventures of Pike, Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) before the ship is turned over to the command of Capt. James Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series.

Star Trek producer Alex Kurtzman has stated that the support from fans has been heard, but no official movement on such a spinoff project has been announced. In the meantime, fans can enjoy learning about the Enterprise‘s exploits during the show’s first season in Star Trek: Discovery: The Enterprise War when it releases in July, and learning about what happens to Spock, Pike and the rest after the second season’s conclusion in Star Trek: Discovery — Aftermath, a new comic book miniseries from IDW Publishing launching in August.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Discovery: The Enterprise War?