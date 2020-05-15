Star Trek Fans Are Flipping Out Over Donald Trump Announcing Operation Warp Speed

In hopes of crafting a vaccine for the current coronavirus, Donald Trump announced he was moving forward with "Operation Warp Speed," as announced earlier this afternoon. As far as what the term means in regards to the vaccine, Trump announced, "That means big and it means fast." Fans of Star Trek were quick to recognize the terminology, as the warp drive of the U.S.S. Enterprise was often activated in a last-ditch effort to escape a dangerous situation, typically only utilized in the face of certain doom. Understandably, fans of the franchise were taken aback with the use of the term, not only for an attempt to solve a real-world catastrophe with a sci-fi name, but also the implication that we are on the cusp of total annihilation.

This operation is at least a slightly more positive embrace of sci-fi nomenclature than what Trump's campaign revealed earlier this month, as his campaign manager referred to the power of the presidential campaign as being similar to the Death Star, understandably drawing reactions from Star Wars fans about how often the Death Star was destroyed and how it was controlled by a villain attempting to rule the universe.

