Star Trek: First Contact Captain Picard Figure From Exo-6 up for Pre-Order

Following up on its debut Star Trek figure, Data, Exo-6's next offering, inspired by Patrick Stewart's appearance as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: First Contact, is up for pre-order. The figure recreates Picard's look from the second Star Trek: The Next Generation movie. The film saw the USS Enterprise-E travel back in time to humanity's first contact with alien life to prevent the Borg from interfering with Earth's development into a galactic power and home of the United Federation of Planets. Picard would have to face off with the Borg Queen and come to terms with his trauma from his forced transformation into Locutus. Here's Exo-6's description of the figure:

"Star Trek: The Next Generation, rebooted Star Trek for a new generation and one of its most enduring contributions was Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Although strict and formal at first, Picard was quickly embraced by the fans and Stewart’s portrayal has become the gold standard for captains in the franchise. The character led the series through seven television seasons and three movies and has returned for his own new series, twenty years later. No other Star Trek captain has had more on-screen adventures than Jean-Luc Picard.

"In the Feature film First Contact Picard must face his most fearsome foe, the one that has damaged him to his core – the Borg Collective. With no less than the fate of all humanity at risk he must overcome his fear, shame, and thirst for revenge to save the entire galaxy from becoming Borg.

"This 1:6-scale figure re-creates this iconic character in exquisite 1:6 detail. Standing approximately 12 inches tall, every element, from his 24th century tunic to his custom black boots, is authentically reproduced. The original portrait sculpt of Patrick Stewart has an authentic, hand-painted likeness."

