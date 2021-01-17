Star Trek Collectibles Company Exo-6 Launches With Hyper-Realistic First Contact Data

Over the weekend, a new Star Trek collectibles company launched. Schubert Tam, a.k.a. Nanjin, launched Exo-6 by revealing a highly-detailed 1:6 scale figure depicting Brent Spiner's Lt. Cmdr. Data as he appeared in the film Star Trek: First Contact. Nanjin started designing Star Trek figures as a hobby but is now making it his career. According to the company's website, "EXO-6 is dedicated to producing the most accurate representation of Star Trek characters in 1:6 scale format. Developed by a true Star Trek geek, each character is inspected with expert Star Fleet precision. EXO-6 works with industry leading artisan sculptors to capture iconic likeness of each produced Star Trek character. EXO-6 is its own manufacturing establishment that was built from the ground up to only produce 1:6 scale Star Trek figures. Collectors can be involved more closely with the creation of the beloved Star Trek characters and trust that each EXO-6 character is examined to the highest degree of accuracy."

The First Contact's Data is the company's first offering. According to the product page, "This 1:6-scale figure re-creates this iconic character in exquisite 1:6 detail. Standing approximately 12 inches tall, every element, from his 24th century tunic to his custom black boots, is authentically reproduced. The original portrait sculpts of Brent Spiner as Data have authentic, hand-painted likenesses."

You can find more details about the figure on the company's website. Keep reading to see some of the preview photos of the figure.