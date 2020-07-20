Star Trek Fan Puts Holodeck Controls in Los Angeles Park

This year has been an intense one. Between the pandemic, civil unrest, and election years politics, people are tense, and plenty of folks would love to push a button and make it all go away. One Star Trek fan offered the illusion of that possibility. Arthur Edward Chadwick had some vinyl stickers printed out with the LCARS computer control system seen in Star Trek: The Next Generation and other Star Trek shows. The labels show the control panel for the holodeck, the relaxing, immersive, and sometimes dangerous system aboard the Enterprise and other ships that can recreate almost anything using holographic technology.

Chadwick put the vinyl stickers on two pylons in a Los Angeles city park. The controls suggest that the Los Angeles park is part of a more extensive holodeck program. That means that if the right person would say "Computer, end program," everything around us would go away. That's not the reality, but it was a pleasant thought.

Fans are loving the little Star Trek-themed surprise in the park. Some tweet about it, while others seek the holodeck controls out for photos. Keep reading below to see what they've been saying for yourself.

What do you think of the holodeck controls? Let us know how you feel about all of this in the comments.