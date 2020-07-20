Star Trek Fan Puts Holodeck Controls in Los Angeles Park
This year has been an intense one. Between the pandemic, civil unrest, and election years politics, people are tense, and plenty of folks would love to push a button and make it all go away. One Star Trek fan offered the illusion of that possibility. Arthur Edward Chadwick had some vinyl stickers printed out with the LCARS computer control system seen in Star Trek: The Next Generation and other Star Trek shows. The labels show the control panel for the holodeck, the relaxing, immersive, and sometimes dangerous system aboard the Enterprise and other ships that can recreate almost anything using holographic technology.
Chadwick put the vinyl stickers on two pylons in a Los Angeles city park. The controls suggest that the Los Angeles park is part of a more extensive holodeck program. That means that if the right person would say "Computer, end program," everything around us would go away. That's not the reality, but it was a pleasant thought.
Fans are loving the little Star Trek-themed surprise in the park. Some tweet about it, while others seek the holodeck controls out for photos. Keep reading below to see what they've been saying for yourself.
What do you think of the holodeck controls? Let us know how you feel about all of this in the comments.
He Fixed Them
i fixed these pylons last week. apparently it’s making people happy. https://t.co/L6mBjzardq pic.twitter.com/H3nUtUvqdO— AEChadwick (@chadwicks) July 19, 2020
Goode New and Bad News
Spotted something odd on my run through the park tonight and ... I guess I have good news and bad news pic.twitter.com/kPQ8goygfW— Jeremy Yoder 🌱📈🏳️🌈🖖🏻 (@JBYoder) July 18, 2020
Generate Wife and Child
I had to call up a holodeck image of my wife and child. pic.twitter.com/A80dZuCdQn— Central Line (@mikestan) July 20, 2020
Survival Mode
Survival mode...!?!?!???— Kittybat_AD (@_oh_nothing_) July 19, 2020
.....
...
*DeepSigh*..... It's not Wrong... pic.twitter.com/Iy2RjXsLiQ
Got to Love It
— Holodeck Program interface spotted in LA city park: Gotta love this little prank hack that Jeremy Yoder spotted on his run through the park a couple of days ago. Someone has turned an outdoor utility enclosure into a Star Trek… https://t.co/zAvrbXCSMW ↪ @alik0760 ↩ pic.twitter.com/V2ZXVKsPIN— Alik (@alik0760) July 20, 2020
If Only
Life is a Holodeck. https://t.co/4FqYJP6gyx— George Carmona (@GCarmona3) July 19, 2020
It's Obvious, in Retrospect
i knew it!#holodeck https://t.co/rHm8rteA8c— steppenhahn (@steppenhahn) July 19, 2020
Phew
Such a relief to know this is all just a Holodeck Goes Stupid episode. https://t.co/zbKAjp7Vqb— 🌮 Brian Clevinger (@bclevinger) July 18, 2020
End Program
I’ve officially found the holodeck controls in North Hollywood Park.
“Computer: End Program - Pandemic Apocalypse 2020”
... didn’t work.
I think there might be a glitch with the ship’s power converters.
Can someone get engineering down here?! #StarTrek #HoloDeck pic.twitter.com/U7NN1Kulgz— 🎶 Bonnie Gordon 🎶 @ 6 Feet Away 😉 (@BonnieBellG) July 18, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.