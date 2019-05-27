Star Trek: Voyager’s Kate Mulgrew on Whether She’d Return as Janeway for a New Series

Later this year, Star Trek: Picard debuts on CBS All Access. The series sees Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he originated in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series catches up with Picard decades after he was last seen in Star Trek: Nemesis. Nemesis also featured a cameo by another Star Trek captain, Kate Mulgrew‘s Kathryn Janeway. By the time Nemesis took place, Janeway was a vice admiral, receiving a promotion after leading her ship and its crew back home from the Delta Quadrant. But is there more to explore with Janeway? Maybe in a series similar to Star Trek: Picard?

Mulgrew touched on the idea while speaking to Trek Movie about her new memoir How to Forget: A Daughter’s Memoir. She says she thinks she got to explore a bit about who Janeway may be decades later in Voyager’s series finale episode, “Endgame.”

“I did it on Voyager,” Mulgrew said. “I played at the admiral, I did it. I think I did it.”

As for Star Trek: Picard and the possibility of a similar Janeway series, “I don’t know. It surprised me when Patrick came out on the stage—I was there that day—and announced it. It surprised me that he wanted to. But I think he knows it will probably have a shot at being quite a hit. And there’s no one who likes to work as much as Patrick Stewart. And for him it will probably be very successful. Picard was beloved. Yeah, it’ll be interesting. I don’t know what to say about Janeway. Seven years is a long time to play a character. I’m not sure that she would enjoy resuscitation. She was a very, very vibrant person, while she was.

“I would have to cross that bridge when I got there. It’s nothing that I have entertained.”

ComicBook.com put a similar question to Star Trek: The Original Series star William Shatner, on the stipulation that writers could come up with a means to resurrect Capt. James T. Kirk. “That word, ‘resurrect.’ That’s a key word,” Shatner said. “Resurrect. You’d have to resurrect me, Shatner, in order to do the daily [laughes] I don’t what Patrick is doing doing that. Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It’s a physical wrecker, it’s a mental wrecker, and it’s a homewrecker ’cause you’re working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that. So no, I would not be interested in doing a series, per se.”

