Star Trek Producer Says Fan Hype for 'Legacy' Spinoff Series Is Being Heard 'Loud and Clear'





Star Trek Legacy is (once again) trending on social media today, as Star Trek fans continue to both celebrate the franchise and rally around the cry for what should come next.

(SPOILERS!)

The events of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 and its Series Finale episode certainly sparked a lot of desire for the seasonal storyline to be spun off into a new series, which follows the newly-christened USS Enterprise-G. Fan-Favorite characters Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) were promoted to the new captain of the Enterprise and its First Officer, respectively, while Jean-Luc Picard's son, Jack Crusher (Ed Speelers) was given a special liaison position, and other legacy characters (like Geordi La Forge's daughters) were along for the ride.

April 25th - Star Trek Legacy Day



Today has been declared in some unofficial fan circles as Star Trek: Legacy Day! Today is your chance to let Paramount know in one LOUD VOICE that you want @TerryMatalas to helm a new show! #ParamountPlus #startreklegacy pic.twitter.com/KNE9DRj1G7 — Star Trek Family (@TrekFamily) April 25, 2023

It seemed clear that Star Trek: Picard's ending was also a backdoor opening to a new Star Trek series – but nothing has been officially announced (yet). That isn't stopping the passionate fans from collaborating on a social media push – coordinated for today, April 25th, the unofficial "Star Trek: Legacy Day" in some fan circles. Well, it's worked: #StarTreklLegacy trended, as discussion about the past, present, and future of the franchise is colliding on social media!

Obviously, it was a great pleasure that Star Trek: Picard's Season 3 brought back so many classic story arcs, characters, and actors from the 1990s era of Star Trek TV shows (The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine), so there's a lot of franchise nostalgia being celebrated right now. At the same time, the new story that was introduced in the Picard Finale really does have fans ready for an actual show called Star Trek: Legacy, which literally and figuratively carries this set of characters with deep legacy connections to the franchise into a new era of adventures.

Some fans have issue with that particular "Star Trek: Legacy" title, as it has been used before:

For his part, Star Trek TV Universe producer/mastermind Alex Kurtzman has indicated that the powers that be at Paramount are watching these swells in fan enthusiasm closely. So when it comes to the prospect of the Star Trek: Legacy spinoff show: Anything is possible," Kurtzman said to Fox LA. "We've heard the fans loud and clear. There's obviously more story to tell. So, we'll see."

Star Trek: Picard is now streaming on Paramount+.