The Mandalorian Star Really Wants a Star Trek Role

Star Wars: The Mandalorian star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee wants to hop the fence and join the Star Trek Universe! Lee made his declaration of intent on social media today, with a photo of himself dressed up in a Starfleet uniform and giving the Vulcan salute, while seemingly on set (or the edit bay) of The Mandalorian. The caption on the photo conveyed a short but pointed message: "Anything #Starfleet."

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee plays Carson Teva in the Star Wars Universe – a pilot from the Rebel Alliance who remained active after the Empire's fall, serving as a Ranger of the New Republic. Carson Teva often patrolled the Outer Rim territories, which is where he ran into Din Djarin (Mando), who was doing less-than-noble jobs at the time. After investigating Mando, Teva, and his wingman Trapper Wolf helped save him during a horrific encounter with some ice spiders on Bothan-Five, with Teva and Mando striking up a bond of mutual respect. When the Rangers investigated Moff Gideon's defeat on Nevarro, Teva learned that Mando again fought on the side of good, and later let him pass a blockage on Tatooine when Din Djarin aided Boba Fett in his bid to build a new syndicate.

Carson Teva most recently appeared in The Mandalorian Season 3, as a key ally to Nevarro's Grand Magistrate Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). When Nevarro was invaded by Pirate King Gorian Shard, Karga got word to Teva, who tried to get the New Republic involved. When politics prohibited intervention, Teva made the bold move of calling in a favor from Din Djarin and his growing tribe of Mandalorians, by revealing he had kept a spy in their ranks (heroic Star Wars astromech R5-D4). When Teva told the Mandalorians of the danger Nevarro was in, Din Djarin led a party of warriors to liberate the planet. With that job done, Carson Teva moved on to his duties – becoming the first to investigate and discover that Moff Gideon had escaped en route to trial by the New Republic and that Mandalore was somehow involved (which it was).

While Carson Teva will no doubt be instrumental in the eventual Star Wars: New Republic event film Dave Filoni is putting together, the Rangers of the New Republic TV series that was originally planned got scrapped. There seems to be a legitimate window of time where Paul Sun-Hyung Lee can make an appearance in a Star Trek series. After that Star Trek: Picard finale, the rumored Star Trek: Legacy sequel series could use a good, experienced, space officer.

The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+; the Star Trek Universe streams on Paramount+.