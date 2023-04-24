Star Trek: Picard: Wil Wheaton Explains Why Wesley Hasn't Visited His Mother

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has come and gone, its finale reuniting the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew aboard the USS Enterprise-D to battle their old foe, the Borg. One member of the Star Trek: The Next Generation family missed the reunion. Wil Wheaton did not reprise his role as Wesley Crusher in Star Trek: Picard Season 3, though he did get to tour the rebuilt Enterprise-D set. However, Wheaton did appear as Wesley Crusher in the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 finale, where he invited Kore Soong (Isa Briones) to join him as a member of the Travelers, who work to keep all of time and space running smoothly.

But it's clear from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 that Wesley's mother, Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) hasn't seen her son since he left the Enterprise-D with the Traveler in the final season of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Why is that?

Why hasn't Wesley Crusher visited his mother?

After seeing a Gizmodo article that posed the question, Wheaton offered an explanation via Facebook. His explanation -- which is not canon, but he describes it as "as close to an official answer as you're going to get" -- relates back to the Wesley story he wrote in IDW Publishing's Star Trek #400, where Wesley breaks a Traveler rule to once again seek advice from Jean-Luc Picard before deciding whether he should go back in time to recruit Kore.

"One of the fundamental rules of being in the Travelers is that, once you've joined, you must NEVER interact directly with the people, places, planets, etc. that were part of your previous life, because it can affect your judgment and break reality," he writes. "Wesley would like nothing more than to visit his mom, and meet his brother. But he knows that not seeing them is a sacrifice he has to make in service of something so much bigger than anything else in his reality."

How to watch Star Trek: Picard

The Star Trek: Picard Season 3 finale is streaming now on Paramount+. All previous Star Trek: Picard episodes (as well as all episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and every other episode of Star Trek television) are streaming now on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.