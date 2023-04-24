Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Gets Final Poster Featuring the Enterprise-D and Its Crew

Paramount+ is sending off Star Trek: Picard with one last epic poster featuring the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, the Enterprise-D, and the latest ship to bear the Enterprise name. The new Star Trek: Picard poster also features Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick), and Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), all set with a Borg Cube in the background. Those characters could all be involved in a spinoff series following the next generation of Starfleet heroes. While only hypothetical at this time, Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas spoke to ComicBook.com about how a spinoff, being referred to by fans as Star Trek: Legacy, would get back to the spirit of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

"This last season of Picard is not Season 8 of Star Trek: The Next Generation," Matalas explained. "It's more Star Trek 11. It's a movie. The characters are much closer to their cinematic versions than they are Star Trek: The Next Generation versions of their characters. I would love to go back to the spirit of Star Trek: The Next Generation as much as you can, but we'd have to see if it would be possible. Who knows?"

(Photo: Paramount+)

Star Trek: Picard turns the Titan-A into the Enterprise-G

Star Trek: Picard's series finale also revealed that one year after the climactic battle over Earth, Starfleet had rechristened the Titan-A to the Enterprise-G in honor of Picard and his crew. Matalas also told us a bit about that decision.

"We did play with a couple of names," Matalas said. "At one point, we even discussed, 'Does it become the Picard?,' but when we got to the visual effects and we saw NCC-1701-G on it, and USS Enterprise, we all gasped. We all got chills because it looked so perfect on that Constitution-class saucer, and then we were like, 'Nope, we did the right thing. This is the thing.' And we feel really good about it. All of us who worked on it are having models built as we speak."

How to watch Star Trek: Picard

The Star Trek: Picard Season 3 finale is streaming now on Paramount+. All previous Star Trek: Picard episodes (as well as all episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and every other episode of Star Trek television) are streaming now on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.