Star Trek: Lower Decks Sets International Premiere on Amazon Prime

Star Trek: Lower Decks is finally voyaging overseas. The first season of Star Trek's first animated comedy debuted on CBS All Access in the United States earlier this year. CBS All Access is not available in international markets, and, at the time, no international distribution plans were in place. This week, international Star Trek fans got their answer. Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere its first season on Amazon Prime Video, the international home of Star Trek: Picard, on January 22nd. Amazon Prime will bring Star Trek: Lower Decks to Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India, and other international markets.

Series creator Mike McMahan has clarified in the past that the delay in releasing Star Trek: Lower Decks into international markets was due to a shuffle in the Star Trek schedule. Star Trek: Discovery required some additional time to complete post-production due to complications brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and so its third season premiere was pushed back by several months. To fill the gap, Star Trek: Lower Decks premiered ahead of schedule in the United States, but before it had found its international streaming home.

Developed by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore, and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman. The series includes special cameos by Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard actors Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis, as well as John de Lancie as Q from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, serves as a co-executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series. Star Trek: Lower Decks airs on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.