Star Trek: Lower Decks Reveals First Look at New Ship

On Wednesday, CBS All Access announced the premiere date for Star Trek: Lower Decks. Along with the announcement, the streaming service revealed a new teaser poster for the series. The teaser poster offers fans their first look at the exterior of the USS Cerritos. The Cerritos is a California-class ship, the first of its kind to appear in a Star Trek series. It’s described as one of the least important ships in the fleet, which may explain why fans haven’t seen it’s like before. You can take a look at the ship in the new Star Trek: Lower Decks teaser power below.

In an interview with ComicBook.com in 2019, series creator Mike McMahan offered some details about Lower Decks' place in Star Trek canon. “I was a [Star Trek: The Next Generation] guy and when I grew up, that was the Star Trek I really loved," he said. "I like all Star Trek, but that's the one that feels most like home to me. I wanted to choose a year that was kind of untouched, was kind of blank slate, that didn't touch on anything that they might be doing for whenever Picard takes place but also doesn't get in the middle of anything that was like, ‘Oh, this was happening during the Dominion War.’ Or, you know, ‘This would be happening during [Star Trek: First Contact].'

“For me, it was like what was a little spot where our characters on a less important ship could be having adventures and doing their thing that wouldn't break anybody else's favorite show. Everybody else, there's so many fans. There are people who are huge fans of Deep Space Nine. I love Voyager and Enterprise and everything that came around there, those shows are all amazing. I didn't want anybody to feel like I was trying to subvert their favorite show by what we were doing. Also, because it was my favorite era, I was like, ‘I'm going to slip in at the very end and get to do just one more little piece of that era. Just one more little growing of the world, just in this different format.’”

More recently, McMahan hinted that Lower Decks may include appearances by characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation. “There are a lot of recognizable characters in the galaxy at that point," McMahan says abut the 24th century setting. "Next Gen is my favorite era. And as a huge Trek fan, I would definitely want to try to use some of them so that I could not only build out the world, but also work with some of my heroes. But I can't get more specific than that. You'll have to wait and see."

Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres August 6th on CBS All Access.

