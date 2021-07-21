Star Trek: Mission Chicago Reveals New Guests, Tickets on Sale Date

✖

Star Trek: Mission Chicago, the first installment of a new series of official Star Trek conventions, has announced new details. Kate Mulgrew (Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Prodigy) and Michelle Hurd (Star Trek: Picard) will join previously announced guest Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) as guests at the event. ReedPop, the company organizing the event, also revealed that Star Trek: Mission Chicago tickets would go on sale Thursday, July 29th at 9 am PT, 12 pm ET. More ticket information is available at the convention's website. The event takes place April 8-10, 2022, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Regarding ticket details, there are two tiers available. Standard tickets are available for one, two, or three days. These tickets only provide entry into the event and do not guarantee seats at panels or pay for autograph sessions.

For $750, guests can purchase VIP tickets that come with a list of perks. Those perks are:

One-hour early Priority One Access to Star Trek: Mission Chicago show floor on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Reserved Priority One Access seating for all panels on the Main Stage Note: In order to ensure your reserved seat, we recommend arriving at least 15 minutes prior to the start of each panel.

Priority One Access lines for select show features, autographs, photo opportunities and at the Official Star Trek: Mission Chicago Show Store

10% discount off Star Trek: Mission Chicago branded merchandise at the Official Store all weekend long

Early Priority One Access to presale tickets for exclusive separately ticketed events

Early Priority One Access to presale autographs and photo opportunities

Exclusive Priority One Access merchandise! Including:

Re-usable Star Trek: Mission Chicago shopping bag

Star Trek: Mission Chicago Priority One Access Badge

Star Trek: Mission Chicago Priority One Access lanyard

Star Trek: Mission Chicago Priority One Access Embroidered Patch

Star Trek: Mission Chicago Priority One Access Pin

The "note" under the "Reserved Priority One Access" for main stage panels is an important one. Reserved seating does not reserve you, personally, a seat but rather grants access to a reserved seating area that could still reach capacity, hence the note encouraging attendees to arrive 15 minutes early.

"The Star Trek franchise has one of the most passionate and spirited fan bases out there, and we at ReedPop are excited to welcome them and ViacomCBS Consumer Products into our family," said Lance Fensterman, Global President of ReedPop, in a statement announcing Star Trek: Mission Chicago in April. "Together we plan to give the fans an incredible experience to remember and I speak for all of us at ReedPop when I say that we can't wait to experience the energy that Star Trek fans will bring to Chicago next April."

Veronica Hart, executive vice president, global franchise management, ViacomCBS Consumer Products, added, "As the Star Trek franchise continues to grow and evolve, so too is our convention business evolving. We are excited to partner with ReedPop as our official Star Trek convention partner to take this next step in creating an event that will introduce the Trek experience to loyal and new fans alike each year."

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.