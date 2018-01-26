William Shatner Is Open to Appearing in Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek

The concept of Quentin Tarantino helming a Star Trek movie is growing more and more likely, with the project currently in the very early days of development. But should the project become a reality, another franchise icon is willing to join it.

Earlier this week, William Shatner was asked if he would be interested in appearing in Tarantino’s Trek film. As Shatner, who played The Original Series‘ Captain Kirk, explained, he’d be more than willing to, depending on what the film’s script ends up being.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Depends on the script but if it was good then absolutely. Why not? https://t.co/qaf9Bolg21 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 24, 2018

While a lot is unknown about what exactly Tarantino would bring to the R-rated project – a fact that has been parodied quite a bit in recent months – it’s clear that Shatner’s involvement would ideally be a part of it.

“I’m definitely a fan of the original series.” Tarantino said during a podcast appearance back in 2015, “in particular a fan of William Shatner‘s. That’s my key into the series – William Shatner.”

If Shatner did end up joining Tarantino’s foray into Star Trek, it would be alongside a pretty eclectic cast. So far, Patrick Stewart has expressed interest in appearing in the project, as has John Cho, who played Sulu in the recent reboot films.

“I hope [I could be involved].” Cho said during a recent interview. “I think he’s brilliant. I would like to do some Quentin Tarantino dialogue as Sulu.”

“The idea is very exciting to me because I’m a big fan of Quentin’s,” Cho added earlier this week. “I suspect that the reason he wants to make it is that he doesn’t want to do Pulp Fiction in space, he wants to make a Star Trek film, and if that’s the case I’d be so exciting to see what he brings to the table because I think he has a great sense of character and drama and I’m just a fan of his.”

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek film does not currently have a release date.