Star Trek Movies Coming to Hulu and Amazon on New Year’s Day

Star Trek fans with Amazon Prime or Hulu subscriptions will have something to celebrate on New Year’s Day. Six Star Trek movies are coming to each streaming service on the first day of the new year. On January 1st, both streaming services will add the following six Star Trek films to their streaming libraries: Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, and Star Trek: Insurrection. The first five of those films feature the cast of Star Trek: The Original Series, while Insurrection features the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

It’s appropriate that Amazon Prime should add a Star Trek: The Next Generation movie to its library in the new year. The streaming service will be the international home of the upcoming series Star Trek: Picard.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS to bring the newest edition of the storied Star Trek franchise to our international Amazon Prime Video customers,” said Brad Beale, vice president of worldwide content licensing for Amazon Prime Video when the distribution deal was announced. “With the incredible Sir Patrick Stewart returning as the beloved Jean-Luc Picard, we’re excited we can give Trek fans both old and new the opportunity to see him back in action.”

“For 50 years, the Star Trek series have been a global sensation, spanning generations and audiences of all ages,” said Armando Nuñez, president-CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group. “We look forward to working with the team at Amazon Prime Video to bring this next chapter of the incredible Star Trek franchise to its passionate international fan base.”

“There’s only one word that can begin to describe Sir Patrick Stewart as Starship Commander Jean-Luc Picard, and that’s ‘legendary,’” said series executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “We are thrilled beyond measure to have him back in command, bringing the optimistic messages of Star Trek to audiences around the world.”

Kurtzman recently described the series as a psychological character study of Picard in his later years. “The mandate was to make it a more psychological show, a character study about this man in his emeritus years. There are so few shows that allow a significantly older protagonist to be the driver.

“What happens when circumstances have conspired to not give him the happiest of endings?” Kurtzman continued. “Hopefully, it’s a reinforcement of [Star Trek creator Gene] Roddenberry’s vision of optimism. He’s going to have to go through deep valleys to get back to the light.”

Star Trek: Picard premieres on January 23rd.