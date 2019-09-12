Star Trek Online: Awakening Launch Trailer Released

Perfect World Entertainment Inc and Cryptic Studios have released the launch trailer for Star Trek Online: Awakening, the new expansion for the Star Trek MMORPG video game. The expansion is available now on PC and comes to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at a later date. The trailer features voiceover by Star Trek: Discovery‘s Anthony Rapp, who voices a holographic version of his character, Paul Stamets, from the show. After the events of the multi-part Age of Discovery storyline, Awakening returns Star Trek Online to its original setting, the 25th century. In the year 2410, players embark on a mission to recover stolen Mycelial technology from J’Ula and the Klingons, with the help of the holographic Stamets. Players can also access Awakening to participate in a series of patrol mission to repair time rifts, a new Task Force Operation and a special Mycelial Event which rewards players with a new T6 Elachi ship for completing missions.

“Last fall marked a historical moment for Star Trek Online, as we explored the vast universe of Star Trek: Discovery and developed content in conjunction with a live Star Trek series for the very first time,” says Star Trek Online executive producer Andre Emerson in a press release. “The show’s cadence also allowed us to build an expansion over time, yielding exciting new missions, dozens of unexplored starships and countless hours of story content starring original Discovery cast members. The time has now come for captains to return home to the 25th century and we cannot wait for them to experience the next chapter.”

During Age of Discovery, players saw J’Ula and her Klingon forces steal Mycelial technology, which sent them forward to the year 2410. Captains now must follow T’Kuvma’s sister back to the 25th century to make sure she doesn’t corrupt the Mycelial Network as she pursues her own goals. J’Ula’s threat to the universe attracts the attention of the Elachi, who worry she will destroy their home planet, They’ll stop at nothing to protect their home, and Captains must rely on the help of an astromycology expert, a sentient hologram of the Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets from the U.S.S. Discovery, to help them track down J’Ula and repair the tears she’s caused in the fabric of space.

Are you excited about Star Trek Online: Awakening? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek Online is now available as a free-to-play game on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.