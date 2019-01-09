‘Star Trek Online: Mirror of Discovery’ Trailer Released

Star Trek Online players will soon go up against “Captain Killy” herself in the new Mirror of Discovery update.

Launching on PC on January 23rd and on console at a later date, the Mirror of Discovery update will commemorate the ninth anniversary of Perfect World’s Star Trek Online MMORPG.

Mirror of Discovery is the next installment of Age of Discovery, an ongoing story inspired by Star Trek: Discovery that kicked off late last year. Mirror of Discovery will bring players face-to-face with Captain Killy, the mirror universe version of Ensign Sylvia Tilly and ruthless captain of the Terran Empire’s I.S.S. Discovery. She’ll be voiced by Star Trek: Discovery star Mary Wiseman.

Mirror of Discovery will finally reveal what happened to Killy and her crew after their Terran starship crossed over into the Prime Universe. The update will add to the game two new Discovery-themed featured episodes, anniversary challenges and an update to the game’s Endeavors System.

The update will also bring players to the planet Pahvo, which first appeared in the Star Trek: Discovery episode “Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum.”

In the episode “Despite Yourself,” the U.S.S. Discovery and its crew found that they had been transported to the Mirror Universe. The ship’s Mirror Universe counterpart, the I.S.S. Discovery, was assumed to have been destroyed by the Klingons after appearing the Prime Timeline.

Mirror of Discovery opens centuries later, as players travel to the Pahvo amidst an ion storm that transports a group of time traveling survivors from the I.S.S Discovery, including Captain Sylvia “Killy” Tilly. Killy never actually appeared on Star Trek: Discovery, so Mirror of Discovery offers Discovery fans their first chance to meet her while also revealing what really happened to her, her ship, and her crew in the year 2256.

Mirror of Discovery includes two new featured episodes in Star Trek Online, “Para Pacem” and “The Illusion of Communication.” The missions allow players from across factions to explore Pahvo while trying to stop Captain Killy from destroying the planet.

Mirror of Discovery also brings back the Omega Molecule Stabilization event, in celebration of Star Trek Online’s 9th anniversary. Players can collect Omega particles scattered across the galaxy to earn the new T6 Vulcan Scout Ship, which was featured in Star Trek: Discovery. The update also introduces the new Personal Endeavors System, which offers players daily challenges to complete for account-wide performance boosts. A full list of features will be provided when Mirror of Discovery launches on PC January 23.

Star Trek Online is available now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.