Star Trek Online: Rise of Discovery Comes to Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Perfect World Entertainment has released Star Trek Online: Rise of Discovery onto Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The latest new content update for Star Trek Online released on PC in May.

Rise of Discovery is the third content update inspired by Star Trek: Discovery following Age of Discovery and Mirror of Discovery. The new chapter in the Star Trek Online saga gives players the opportunity to travel back in time and board the USS Buran, meeting Capt. Gabriel Lorca (voiced by Jason Isaacs) and Cmdr. Ellen Landry (voiced by Rekha Sharma). The new episodes included as part of Rise of Discovery reveal the chain of events that ultimately determined the fates of Lorca and Landry in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Here’s the synopsis of Rise of Discovery: “In the first season of Star Trek: Discovery, fans were introduced to Captain Gabriel Lorca and his Chief of Security, Commander Ellen Landry. However, very little was revealed about their collective past and what led them to assume command of the legendary USS Discovery. These questions will be answered in Rise of Discovery, which takes players to the decks of the USS Buran with Lorca and Landry just one month after the Battle at the Binary Stars. The Federation starship is on a mission to transport Klingon prisoners to a secure facility when it becomes the target of an incursion led by J’Ula, the matriarch of House Mo’Kai. A devastating turn of events leaves Captain Lorca as the sole survivor of the attack. After crash landing on a barren ice moon above Priors World, he must rely on his trusted commanding officer and Star Trek Online players to rescue him before he is apprehended by Klingon forces.”

Here’s the full list of new features included with the Rise of Discovery update:

Two New Featured Episodes – Captains hailing from every faction within Star Trek Online can participate in two brand new playable episodes which take place in the Star Trek: Discovery universe. “The Plausibility of the Possible” – Players come to the aid of the USS Buran, led by Captain Gabriel Lorca and Commander Ellen Landry, as the Starfleet ship engages in battle with Klingon forces led by J’Ula of House Mo’Kai. “Impossibility of Reason” – Star Trek Online players will answer an urgent distress call from the USS Buran that sends them on a dire mission with Landry to keep the ship’s captain alive on a frozen ice moon.

Star Trek: Discovery Characters – Rise of Discovery features original voice acting from Star Trek: Discovery‘s very own Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter film series, The Patriot) as Captain Lorca and Rekha Sharma (Battlestar Galactica, Alien vs Predators: Requiem) as Commander Landry.

New Reputation – The game’s latest update introduces the new Tier 6 Reputation, “Discovery Legends,” which allows players to earn exciting new Discovery themed rewards. All of the Discovery Task Force Operations will now feature Advanced and Elite versions that have been converted to support this new reputation and pay out Discovery Legend Marks.

T6 Starship Scaling – Starting today, level restrictions have been removed for Tier 6 starships across all of the game’s platforms, including PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. For the first time in Star Trek Online history, players will be able to fly premium ships which scale to their individual character level. Additional details can be found on the Star Trek Online blog.

Are you excited about Rise of Discovery? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek Online is free-to-play on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.