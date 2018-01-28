Snoop Dogg Joins Star Trek Parody Movie ‘Unbelievable!!!!!’

Snoop Dogg has joined the Star Trek parody film Unbelievable!!!!!.

Snoop Dogg will be an executive producer on Unbelievable!!!!!. He’ll also play the role of Major LeGrande Bush, with scenes opposite co-producer and former Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols.

Snoop Dogg joins a cast that include more than 40 former Star Trek actors, including: Tim Russ, Chase Masterson, Garrett Wang, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Keonig, Linda Park, Michael Dorn, Anthony Montgomery, Marina Sirtis, Dominic Keating, Max Grodenchik, Patti Yasutake, Brenda Bakke, Nana Visitor, Armin Shimmerman, Vaughn Armstrong, McKenzie Westmore, Jasmine Anthony, Robert Pircardo, John Billingsley, Gary Graham, Michael Forest, Connor Trinneer, Jeffrey Combs, Barbara Luna, Gary Lockwood, Manu Intiraymi, Dina Meyer, Celeste Yarnell, Sean Kenney, Olivia D’abo, Beverly Washburn, Crystal Allen, Bobby Clark, Julie Warner, Casey Biggs, Menina Furtunato, and Jack Donner.

Other stars include Michael Madsen and Gilbert Gottfried.

Here’s the film’s official description:

“Unbelievable!!!!!” is a Sci-Fi Parody Adventure. The movie follows the exploits of four astronauts (one of which is an anima–tronic marionette which resembles Captain Kirk from the 1960’s TV show “Star Trek”) who travel to the Moon on a rescue mission to determine the fate of two NASA comrades who have not been heard from in several days. The individuals they find at the Lunar Base are not whom they appear to be and, through acts of trickery and deception, nearly succeed in killing our heroes. The four return to find that everyone on the planet has been transformed into a variant life-form. Aliens from Mars have conquered Earth and now seek to destroy the last remnants of humanity. The astronauts fight back and soon discover how to rid themselves of the alien threat.

Unbelievable!!!!! comes from the husband and wife filmmaking team of Steven L. Fawcette and Angelique Fawcette of Archangel films. Steven acts as writer, director, and excutive producer while Angelique acts and produces.

The film will also feature a score by veteran Star Trek composer Gerald Fried.

Star Trek parodies seem to be in vogue at the moment. In addition to Unbelievable!!!!!, Fox’s The Orville takes a light-hearted approach to the Star Trek model and a Galaxy Quest television series in the works at Amazon.

Unbelievable!!!!! is expected to debut in early 2018.