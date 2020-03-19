Star Trek: Picard Easter Eggs and References in Episode 9: “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1”

A new episode of Star Trek: Picard debuted today on CBS All Access, bringing with it new Easter eggs and references to Star Trek: The Next Generation and other corners of the Star Trek universe. Here we’ve gathered up those nods with some background information about what they mean and where they come from. Keep reading to see what we noticed and why it matters. SPOILERS for the new episode follow.

In Star Trek: Picard Episode Nine, “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1,” “Following an unconventional and dangerous transit, Picard and the crew finally arrive at Soji’s home world, Coppelius. However, with Romulan warbirds on their tail, their arrival brings only greater danger as the crew discovers more than expected about the planet’s inhabitants.”

The first part of the season finale is directed by Akiva Goldsman and written by Michael Chabon & Ayelet Waldman from a story by Michael Chabon & Ayelet Waldman & Akiva Goldsman.

Transwarp

The La Sirena reaches Coppelius via a transwarp conduit. Transwarp refers to modes of space travel that allows for speeds exceeding traditional warp standards.

In this case, Soji directed the ship to a nearby Borg conduit into transwarp space. The Seven of Nine’s parents aboard the USS Raven were the first to discover the Borg’s transwarp capabilities.

Tricorder

During the crash landing on Coppelius, Picard loses consciousness. With the La Sirena‘s power out, Dr. Jruati resorts to using an old medical tricorder to scan Picard.

Tricorders are devices that Starfleet science officers and engineers make frequent use of when taking and recording sensor readings and scans. The medical tricorder is a specialized tricorder with settings aimed at improving medical care. Such tricorders have been in use since the era of Star Trek: Enterprise.

Angry Reptiloid

Before leaving the La Sirena crash site, Raffi grabs a couple of weapons. She reasons that the group may run into some “angry reptiloids.”

This seems like a reference to the Gorn, the lizard-men that the USS Enterprise encountered in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “Arena.” Kirk famously faced a Gorn captain in hand-to-hand combat. Star Trek: Picard producers Michael Chabon and Akiva Goldsman share a self-described obsession with the aliens.

Homicidal Fungus

Raffi also claims to be concerned about “homicidal fungus.” A less likely occurrence, but Starfleet has had its share of run-ins with problematic fungi.

One notable example is when a fungus caused a food shortage on Tarsus IV, which led to the events of the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The Conscience of the King.” In Star Trek: Discovery, Paul Stamets studies fungus. His partner, Wil Culber, was reborn in the mycelial network and rediscovered after another denizen of the network made contact with Sylvia Tilly.

Locutus

When Picard enters the wreckage of the artifact, one of the ex-Borg refers to him as Locutus. This was Picard’s designation when hew as assimilated during the events of the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “The Best of Both Worlds.”

In the episode, Picard was taken and assimilated to speak for the Borg collective as they entered Earth space. He was rescued and the knowledge he gained from the collective proved vital to halting their advance.

Voyager Theme

Picard is surprised to find Seven of Nine aboard the artifact. When he sees her, a version of the Star Trek: Voyager theme plays.

This isn’t the first time Picard has employed that music. It was also used earlier in the season when she first appeared aboard the La Sirena and again when she left the ship.

Romulan Warbrid

Commodore Oh is heading to the synth planet with a force of 218 Romulan Warbirds. These ships were scene frequently in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

The warbird, or D’deridex-class starship, make up the main force in the Romulan fleet. It replaced the Bird of Prey, which was seen earlier in this season of Star Trek: Picard.

Brent Spiner as Soong’s Son

Brent Spiner returns in this episode of Star Trek: Picard. This time he isn’t playing Data, but Alton Inigo Soong, the biological son of Data’s creator, Dr. Noonien Soong.

This has been a recurring theme for Spiner. He played Noonien Soong in Star Trek: The Next Generation. He also played Arik Soon in Star Trek: Enterprise.

Surak

In the episode, we learn that Sutra, Soji’s sister, has studied the teaching of Surak. Surak is the great Vulcan philosopher who devised their logic-based social structure.

In Star Trek: Enterprise, Captain Archer met a Vulcan who carried katra. Before that Vulcan died, he passed the Katra onto Archer, who carried it for a short time before passing it on to another Vulcan.

Vulcan Mind Meld

In studying Vulcan culture, Sutra taught herself how to perform a Vulcan mind-meld. She performs one on Dr. Jurati.

We saw a mind-meld earlier in the season when Oh showed the admonition to Jurati. It’s a technique that’s appeared in several Star Trek episodes.

Ka’athyra

The Ka’athyra is a Vulcan musical instrument. Often referred to as a Vulcan lute, the instrument has been referred to as Ka’athyra in non-canon Star Trek materials up until now.

Spock played the 12-stringed instrument in several Star Trek episodes and movies. Voyager’s Tuvok could also play the instrument.

Spot II

In this episode, we meet Spot II. Spot II is a synthetic cat.

Its name and orange fur peg it as an homage to Data’s cat. Data took care of an orange cat named Spot during his time aboard the Enterprise in Star Trek: The Next Generation.