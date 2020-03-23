Star Trek: Picard Season Finale Photos Released

CBS All Access has released new photos from the upcoming first season finale of Star Trek: Picard, “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2.” In the season finale, a final confrontation on the synthetics’ homeworld, Coppelius, pits Picard and his team against the Romulans, as well as the synths who seek to safeguard their existence at all costs. The episode is written by Michael Chabon, based on a story by Chabon and Akiva Goldsman. Goldsman directed the episode. The episode brings this season of Star Trek: Picard to a close, but it isn’t the end of the series. CBS All Access already renewed the show for its second season.

“The energy and excitement around the premiere of Star Trek: Picard has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access in a statement when the show was renewed in January ahead of its debut. “We’re thrilled to announce plans for a second season before the series’ debut, and we are confident that Star Trek fans and new viewers alike will be captured by the stellar cast and creative team’s meticulously crafted story when it premieres on Jan. 23.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first half of the final story saw Picard and the La Sirena crew finally making it to Coppelius, the synth homeworld. However, the Romulan fleet is hot on its trailer. With the secret of the Admonition fully unveiled, Soji’s sister Sutra now seeks to summon the powerful synthetic alliance to purge all biological life from the galaxy. With Picard now captured, it remains to be seen whether his ragtag crew and stop the Romulans and whether Picard can convince Soji not to fulfill the Romulan prophecy of the destroyer.

Keep reading to see photos from the episode.

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Harry Treadaway as Narek; Peyton List as Narissa

Harry Treadaway as Narek; Peyton List as Narissa

Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal Rios

Is Data Lore and More Unanswered Questions

Last week’s episode left fans with plenty of unanswered questions. The episode introduced the idea of a golem, a synthetic body capable of housing a human mind. With Jean-Luc Picard on death’s door, could the series save his life and recast the character at the same time?

The episode also brought back Star Trek: The Next Generation star Brent Spiner. This time Spiner is playing Alton Inigo Soong, the son of Data’s creator, Dr. Soong. Or is he? One theory suggests he could be playing Data’s evil brother, Lore.

The Star Trek: Picard season finale streams Thursday on CBS All Access.