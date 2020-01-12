Star Trek: Picard Renewed for Season 2

The sequel series to Star Trek: The Next Generation has yet to premiere on CBS All Access, but the streaming service has already renewed Star Trek: Picard for a second season. That means fans can expect more adventures from Jean Luc Picard, the former captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise played by the legendary Patrick Stewart for the first time in decades. This might come as a surprise because the spinoff series won’t debut until next week, but at least Star Trek fans can now rest easy if the show ends on a cliffhanger.

As revealed by the official account for the TV series, Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will be back on CBS All Access in the future.

The story is just getting started. #StarTrekPicard has been renewed for Season 2 on @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/1sXtEz6gvD — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) January 12, 2020

“The energy and excitement around the premiere of STAR TREK: PICARD has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access. “We’re thrilled to announce plans for a second season before the series’ debut, and we are confident that ‘Star Trek’ fans and new viewers alike will be captured by the stellar cast and creative team’s meticulously crafted story when it premieres on Jan. 23.”

This series will not be a “sequel” to Star Trek: The Next Generation in the traditional sense, as Stewart promised that the show will portray a galaxy that isn’t “perfect.”

“We are remaining very faithful to Gene Roddenberry’s notion of what the future might be like,” Stewart continues. “In a way, the world of Next Generation had been too perfect and too protected. It was the Enterprise. It was a safe world of respect and communication and care and, sometimes, fun.”

Star Trek: Picard premieres on January 23rd on CBS All Access.

