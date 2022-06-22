Star Trek: Picard - Season Two Headed to Blu-ray and DVD

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Trek: Picard's second season is headed to home media. Paramount+, CBS Home Entertainment, and Paramount Home Entertainment have announced that Star Trek: Picard – Season Two will release on Blu-ray, DVD, and limited edition Blu-ray Steelbook on October 4th. The series stars Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation (he'll reunite with his co-stars from the series in Season Three), and is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman. The Star Trek: Picard – Season Two home media release collects all 10 episodes of the season, plus over an hour of exclusive, never-before-seen featurettes, as well as deleted scenes, and a gag reel.

The second season of Star Trek: Picard sends Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a journey into the past. Picard must confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a race against time to save the galaxy's future, all while being put on trial by one of his most iconic foes. Stewart stars alongside Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Isa Briones (Dahj), Orla Brady (Laris), Santiago Cabrera (Cristóbal Rios), and Brent Spiner (Adam Soong), with special guest stars Annie Wersching (Borg Queen), Whoopi Goldberg (Guinan), and John de Lancie (Q).

(Photo: Star Trek: Picard – Season Two Limited Edition Steelbook, Paramount Home Entertainment)

The limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook, Blu-ray, and DVD include every episode of the second season of the plus special features. The DVD offers episodes in widescreen format with 5.1 Dolby Digital and 5.1 Surround audio, and English SDH subtitles. The Blu-ray Steelbook and Blu-ray collections offer English 5.1 DTS-HD master audio and French 5.1 Dolby Digital audio, as well as English SDH and French subtitles. Here's the list of special features, according to a press release:

THE USS STARGAZER – The featurette takes a deep dive into the creation of the USS Stargazer from conception to build out and features exclusive timelapse photography alongside Production Designer Dave Blass, who brought the original TNG art department onboard, including the famed Star Trek graphic artist Michael Okuda, and design artists Doug Drexler and John Eaves to recreate the latest USS Stargazer.

THE CHATEAU – Led by Production Designer Dave Blass and Prop Master Jeff Lombardi, the featurette explores the transition of Picard's chateau following its redesign and conversion to the Dataverse in season one.

THE TRIAL IS OVER – The intimate, behind-the-scenes look connects fans with John de Lancie who reprises his role as Q, playing a significant part in the season two story arc.

REBUILDING THE BORG QUEEN – The featurette showcases actress Annie Wersching as she discusses stepping into the role of the Borg Queen. After 25 years, the iconic character returns through advanced design and production techniques, which are further discussed by Designer Neville Page, Prosthetics Master Vincent Van Dyke, and Make-Up Department Head James MacKinnon.

PICARD PROPS – Property Master Jeff Lombardi takes fans on a tour that showcases the various props created for Star Trek: Picard – Season Two.

PICARD PASSAGES – Alongside cast and crew, fans will follow the heroes from Star Trek: Picard through time and space as they encounter old and new friends, as well as challenges, in the latest season.

GAG REEL

DELETED SCENES

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Picard, in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The show's executive producers include Kurtzman, Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin. Goldsman and Matalas were co-showrunners, and Kirsten Beyer served as a co-executive producer.

Star Trek: Picard is now streaming on Paramount+.