Star Trek Reveals What Happened to Lore After The Next Generation

The first Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer shocked fans when it reveal that Brent Spiner is back as Lore, Data's more malevolent brother, apparently as a member of Starfleet. Some fans have wondered how this is possible given Lore's reputation and how things ended for him the last time he appeared on Star Trek: The Next Generation. To get fans excited for this week's premiere, the Star Trek Logs Instagram account has released fictional data logs from the Titan-A's computer detailing the histories of Star Trek: Picard Season 3's main characters and ships. That includes an update on what happened to Lore.

Lore last appeared in the two-part Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "Descent." In that episode, as the log describes it, Lore was "the leader of a cult of former Borg drones. At that encounter, Data deactivated him for the final time." But what happened after Lore's deactivation and disassembly? According to the log, "Lore's mind and body have since been taken to Starfleet's Daystrom Station along with the late Altan Soong's research."

What happened to Lore after Star Trek: The Next Generation?

There are a couple of things to unpack there. We aren't sure what Daystrom Station is, though it shares a name with the Daystrom Institute, named in honor of Richard Daystrom, a genius computer scientist and inventor (seen in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "The Ultimate Computer"). Dr. Agnes Jurati had been studying androids at the Daystrom Institute of Advanced Robotics in Okinawa, Japan before the Federation instituted its ban on synthetic life, and we know that B-4's remains were stored there. Whether the Daystrom Institute is connected to Daystrom Station or simply named for the same person is unclear.

The lore also seems to confirm that Dr. Altan Soong -- the biological son of Data and Lore's creator, Dr. Noonien Singh -- has died. Spiner played Altan Soong in Star Trek: Picard's first season. It was Altan who built the golem body that Jean-Luc Picard now inhabits, originally intending to transfer himself into it before his death.

When does Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere?

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on February 16th. Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are already streaming on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.