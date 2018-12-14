Star Trek: Picard Series to Film in California

The new Star Trek series about Jean-Luc Picard has set course for California.

The new CBS All Access Star Trek series, which will bring back Patrick Stewart in his role form Star Trek: The Next Generation, will receive a $15.6 million production tax credit to film in California.

The California Film Commission announced on Monday that the new Star Trek series and eight other television projects have been selected to receive a tax credit. The other eight series include the second season of Strange Angel (another CBS All Access series), and the third season of The Orville (FOX and Seth MacFarlane’s comedic take on Star Trek), as well American Horror Story Season Nine, the second season of Good Trouble, The Rookie, and Mayans MC, and new shows Why Women Kill and Flowers of Helvetica.

The Picard series filming in California is something of a homecoming for Stewart and Star Trek. All previous Star Trek series, including Star Trek: The Next Generation, filmed in Southern California. Star Trek: Discovery, the first CBS All Access Star Trek show, films in Toronto.

Where California was once the home of most big-budget film and television projects, much of that business has gone to other states with competitive tax incentive programs like Georgia and Louisiana, or to international locations like London or Toronto. California recently took steps to fight back by revamping its own tax incentive program.

“Our TV tax credits are in high demand, so we’re pleased to have ample credits available now to bring these three large-scale series to California,” said California Film Commission executive director Amy Lemisch. “So many producers tell us that California is their first choice because no other locale can match what we have to offer, including the ability to leave the set and go home each night.”

Little is known about the premise of the new Picard series at this time other than that it will be set approximately two decades after the last time fans saw Picard in action, in the 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis.

“During these past years, it has been humbling to hear many stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership,” Stewart said when the new series was announced. “I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason – to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”

Filming on the new Star Trek Picard series is expected to begin in April 2019. The show is aiming to debut on CBS All Access in late 2019.

Source: Variety