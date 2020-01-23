Star Trek: Picard: Worf Appears in the Series Premiere

Star Trek: Picard launches today, bringing the former captain of the USS Enterprise back for a new adventure. Star Trek: Picard sees Jean-Luc Picard returning to action without a Starfleet commission, but the premiere episode, “Remembrance,” takes a moment to look back on the adventures of Captain Jean-Luc Picard during his Star Trek: The Next Generation days. This brief retrospective includes a look at one of Picard’s old crewmates, Worf, Starfleet’s first Klingon officer. Be warned that some mild spoilers for the first episode of Star Trek: Picard follow. If you want to watch it first, it’s available to stream now on CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Picard opens with Jean-Luc retired and living in his family’s vineyard. Picard has agreed to give his first interview since leaving Starfleet to a news reporter who claims to be interested in discussing Picard’s efforts to bring relief to the displaced Romulan population following the supernova that destroyed Romulus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the interview begins, the reporter summarizes some of Picard’s career. As she does, a few familiar shots of Picard from The Next Generation era show up on the screen. One of them happens to also include Worf standing shoulder to shoulder with Picard.

As is, it’s just a photo from The Next Generation. But could it foreshadow an eventual appearance by Worf in the series? There was some speculation that could be the case when Worf actor Michael Dorn‘s signature showed up on the Picard set. It was later clarified that Dorn had visited the set on a day when former co-stars Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Frakes were also filming scenes with Patrick Stewart, but that Dorn did not get back into Klingon makeup to appear on-screen as Worf.

Speaking about the idea in the past, Dorn has been clear that he’s not interested in going through the makeup process for a simple cameo. If he’s going to be in Picard, he wants it to be a significant role.

“I’m only interested in if it’s something really interesting; if the character was a major part of the franchise or whatever the show is,” Dorn has said previously. “He’s not just going to show up, beat somebody up, and then go home.”

Do you think we’ll eventually see new footage of Worf in Star Trek: Picard? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard become available to stream Thursdays on CBS All Access.