Star Trek: Prodigy Sets Nickelodeon Premiere Date

Nickelodeon has announced the premiere date for Star Trek: Prodigy. The new, CG-animated Paramount+ Original Series will premiere on Friday, December 17th at 8/7c on Nickelodeon with an hour-long series premiere. The series first debuted on Paramount+ for subscribers in October.



In the one-hour Star Trek: Prodigy series premiere, “Lost & Found”, a group of lawless teens who are exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal (Brett Gray) must gather an unlikely crew for their newfound ship if they are going to escape Tars Lamora, but the Diviner (John Noble) and his daughter Gwyn (Ella Purnell) have other plans. The series’ voice cast also features Kate Mulgrew as Hologram Kathryn Janeway, Ryle Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, and Jimmi Simpson as Drednok.



During the TCA presentation for the Paramount+ show, Kate Mulgrew talked about how excited she was to be back in the Starfleet uniform.

“I am delighted to be back playing her, I love her. When a character defines a part of your life, you are in turn deeply grateful, which I am,” Mulgrew explained. “She has never left me and I am thrilled to be back and to be introducing this to children.”



Star Trek: Prodigy is described as follows: “Developed by Emmy® Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.”



Series executive producer Alex Kurtzman said that this was a massive opportunity for the franchise when Prodigy was announced.



“Star Trek is about so many things that are formative: the idea that our best selves will emerge in the future, the idea that our better angels will lead us to an optimistic place where all the things that divide us now are gone, in the rear-view mirror,” Kurtzman said. “What I love so much about Star Trek is that each generation that finds it keeps finding that message again and again.”



Star Trek: Prodigy will debut on Nickelodeon on Friday, December 17th. The first five episodes of the series are currently streaming on Paramount+. New episodes will roll out on that platform beginning Thursday, January 6, 2022.