Star Trek: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie Want in on Quentin Tarantino’s Movie

With Once Upon a time… in Hollywood having been released, director Quentin Tarantino is free to look towards his next project, which may be a Star Trek movie. Two of the stars ofmay want to embark on that mission with him.Once Upon a Time

JOE.ie asked Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie if they’d like to sign up for Starfleet under Tarantino’s direction. They answered with enthusiasm. “Hells yeah!” Pitt said. Robbie replied, “I would do anything, anything that Tarantino is doing.” They then joked about a stipulation where they can’t share scenes, referring to how Once Upon a Time is there the second movie, after The Big Short, that they’re both in but don’t appear together on screen.

Tarantino spoke a bit about Star Trek while on the press tour for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. “Well, it’s an idea then we got together and talked it out and then we hired Mark Smith, who did Revenant to write the script,” Tarantino explained during an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I don’t know how much I can say. The one thing I can say is it would deal with the Chris Pine timeline. Now, I still don’t quite understand, and JJ [Abrams] can’t explain it to me, and my editor has tried to explain it to me and I still don’t get it…about something happened in the first movie that now kind of wiped the slate clean. I don’t buy that. I don’t like it. I don’t appreciate it. I don’t — f*** that…I want the whole series to have happened, it just hasn’t happened yet. No, Benedict Cumberbatch or whatever his name is is not Khan, alright? Khan is Khan. And I told JJ, like, ‘I don’t understand this. I don’t like it.’ And then he was like, ‘Ignore it! Nobody likes it. I don’t understand it. Just do whatever you want. If you want it to happen the exact way it happens on the series it can.’

“The reason I was actually intrigued by the JJ Abrams version of it is because I thought Chris Pine did a fantastic job not just playing Capt. Kirk but playing William Shatner’s captain — he is William Shatner,” Tarantino continued. “He’s not just another guy, he’s William Shatner’s Capt. Kirk. And it’s literally, Zachary Quinto is literally Leonard Nimoy’s — because they both have the same scene together — he’s his Spock. They f******* nail it. They just nail it.”

