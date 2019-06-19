Star Trek: Section 31 Plans to Begin Filming Immediately After Discovery Season 3 Wraps

Star Trek fans can expect to dive into the dark side of the Star Trek universe as soon as Star Trek: Discovery wraps on its third season. Star Trek franchise head Alex Kurtzman appeared on an episode of Deadline’s Crew Call podcast. He offered a progress report on the Michelle Yeoh-led Star Trek: Section 31 spinoff, saying it’s expected to begin production as soon as work on the third season of Discovery is complete. “Erika [Lippoldt] and Boey [Kim], who are two of our writers on Discovery, are breaking story on it right now, and the plan is to shoot that the second we’re done with Season Three.”

Kurtzman has spoken previously about some of the other franchises that influenced the Section 31 series. “We looked to shows like Killing Eve, to franchises like Mission: Impossible, things that were complicated on a plot level but also a character level. I think it’s fun for people to see a show with a protagonist who’s entirely unreliable. At the end of the day, she’s going to do the right thing, but in the exact wrong way.”

Georgiou jumped into the future in the second season finale of Star Trek: Discovery. This may explain why the Section 31 series, if picked up, won’t be seen until after Discovery‘s third season, as Kurtzman told ComicBook.com at the TCA 2019 Winter Press Tour in February.

“Well, Erika [Lippoldt] and Bo [Yeon Kim] are writing it now, so we’re breaking story now,” Kurtzman tells ComicBook.com. “And they’re amazing, and they’re a big part of Discovery, so they’re on our staff too. So they’re doing double duty this year, and our hope is that we will have a script in the next couple months, and then as soon as Discovery Season Three is over we’re rolling right into that show. That’s my hope.”

“Michelle has shattered ceilings, broken boundaries, and astonished us with her grace and gravitas for decades,” Kurtzman said in a statement when the spinoff was announced. “As a human, I adore her. As an actor, I revere her. Erika and Boey are remarkable, exciting writers who bring a fresh perspective to the world of Star Trek, and we’re all thrilled to explore the next wild chapter in the life of Captain Philippa Georgiou.”

“I’m so excited to continue telling these rich Star Trek stories,” said Yeoh. “Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can’t wait to see where it all goes – certainly I believe it will go ‘where no WOMAN has ever gone before!’”

