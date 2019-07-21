Star Trek: Short Treks Season 2 First Look Photos Bring Back Pike, Spock, and Number One

CBS All Access has released a trailer for the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Short Treks. Announced during the Star Trek Universe panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the trailer reveals the return of the Enterprise crew of Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Mr. Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn). Their episodes see the crew having some trouble with Tribbles. To accompany the trailer, CBS released two first look photos with the Enterprise crew, who debuted in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2, back in action.

Producer Alex Kurtzman also confirmed that there are six new episodes of Short Treks in the making. Three of them will focus on Pike’s Enterprise crew — one of them features guest star H. Jon Benjamin (Bob’s Burgers) and another, written by Star Trek: Picard showrunner Michael Chabon, involves Spock and Number One getting stuck in a turbolift. Two of them will be animated and another will be a prequel to Star Trek: Picard.

Rebecca Romijn as Number One; Ethan Peck as Spock

Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike