Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Prequel Asylum to Reveal Pike and Una's History

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Asylum is the second novel based on the Paramount+ series.

An upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds story will finally reveal Captain Christopher Pike's history with his "Number One," Una Chin-Riley. Gallery Books has revealed Star Trek: Strange New Worlds by Una McCormack (the veteran Star Trek writer for whom Una is named). The novel will dig into the history between the two Starfleet officers that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has frequently alluded to, going back at least 25 years, to that speech Pike gave at Starfleet Academy that left such an impression on Cadet Chin-Riley. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Asylum's title may also refer to the legal status the Federation granted Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, allowing her to continue in her Starfleet career even after revealing her genetically modified Illyrian heritage.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Asylum jumps between two time periods set 25 years apart. Here's the book's synopsis: "A new Star Trek adventure based on the thrilling Paramount+ TV series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds!

"When Una Chin-Riley and Christopher Pike meet at Starfleet Academy after one of his lectures, they immediately become friends. A stellar student, Una is the "poster girl" of her class, and Pike is determined to become a Starfleet captain with his own ship, rhetorically assembling his dream crew. As their friendship evolves, Pike also suspects Una is involved with the Euxhana, a Chionian cultural minority, who are seeking asylum in Federation space, leading to more questions than answers.

"Twenty-five years later, Una and Pike are working together on the USS Enterprise to settle a Chionian trade agreement when a pro-Euxhana saboteur launches a terrorist attack. When the suspect is taken into custody for interrogation and is discovered to have a history with Una, her past associations resurface, threatening to expose a secret she's been harboring all these years…"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Asylum is the second novel based on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, following 2023's Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: The High Country by John Jackson Miller. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Asylum goes on sale on September 24th.

When will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Premiere?

Following delays due to last year's strikes in Hollywood, Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 3 is now in production. The new season will presumably pick up from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2's tense cliffhanger ending.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga.Recurring guest stars include Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane in a recurring as Pelia.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 and Season 2 are also available on Blu-ray and DVD.