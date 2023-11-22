Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Production Window Reportedly Revealed

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 could enter production before the end of the year. Paramount+ renewed Star Trek: Strange New Worlds before the WGA strike and SAG-AFTRA strikes ground production across the industry to a halt, and fans are eager to see how the second season's cliffhanger ending is resolved. Now that the unions and the studios have reached agreements, work is beginning to resume, which includes putting the next season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds into production. Collider reports to have learned from sources that filming on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 is expected to occur between December 2023 and June 2024.

Paramount+ has not confirmed an episode count or release window for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3. Since Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first two seasons consisted of 10 episodes apiece, it seems likely that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 will have the same number of episodes. If the filming of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 does run through June 2024, fans may be looking at a year with the series. The soonest it would premiere is late 2024, with early 2025 being more likely.

When will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Premiere?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds came close to entering production before Hollywood's writers and actors went on strike. Producing director Chris Fisher revealed how close on an episode of TrekMovie.com's All Access podcast.

"I was going to direct the premiere episode… I had storyboarded pretty much the entire first episode," Fisher said on the podcast. "That's how close we were to starting shooting. We were one day away from flying the actors in. We were like, 'Do we fly the actors in?' That's when it went above my pay scale."

Fisher said that he and the show's other producers continued planning how to get production started quickly once the strikes ended. That planning should serve them well now.

"Myself and the producers up in Toronto, we kind of say, okay [the strikes end] at the end of this month, what would happen?" Fisher explained. "What would we need to do to then get going? And then once the strike passes that, then we set it for the next month. We're not that many weeks away from being able to start, absent all the other conflicts which may have arisen by now."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2's Cliffhanger Ending

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2's season finale saw the Enterprise responding to a distress call from a colony outside of the United Federation of Planets' space that had come under Gorn attack. Starfleet recommends against getting involved since the colony is outside Federation borders, but the crisis is personal for Captain Pike (Anson Mount) because of the USS Kayuga's involvement. That ship is commanded by Captain Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano), with whom Pike has a complicated romantic relationship.

The Gorn ship destroys the Kayuga before the Enterprise arrives. Pike takes a team of volunteers to search for survivors. Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), and Lieutenant Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) join the away team that heads down to the colony, where they find Captain Batel, Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn), and several other survivors. Unfortunately, only Pike, Batel, and Scotty make it back to the Enterprise as the Gorn beam up the rest of the survivors – including the away team – to their ship as prisoners and several additional Gorn ships arrive. The finale ends with the crew awaiting Pike's order to attack or retreat, a decision made more tense for fans who know that La'an and Erca aren't a part of the Enterprise crew by the time Captain Kirk takes over for Star Trek: The Original Series, for one reason or another.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is streaming now Paramount+. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD, and Season 2 will soon also come to home media.