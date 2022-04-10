Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: The High Country Announced

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and this November, the new Star Trek series will get its first tie-in novel. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — The High Country sees Captain Pike and the Enterprise crew stranded on a planet where their 23rd-century technology ceases to function. John Jackson Miller wrote the novel. Miller previously wrote the Star Trek: Discovery novel The Enterprise War, revealing where the Enterprise was during the Klingon-Federation War that raged during Discovery‘s first season. The High Country will feature the updated Enterprise crew as we see them in Strange New Worlds, including Cadet Uhura.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — The High Country releases on November 8th. Here’s the official synopsis from Gallery Press:

“When an experimental shuttlecraft fails, Captain Christopher Pike suspects a mechanical malfunction—only to discover the very principles on which Starfleet bases its technology have simply stopped functioning. He and his crewmates are forced to abandon ship in a dangerous maneuver that scatters their party across the strangest new world they’ve ever encountered.

“First Officer Una finds herself fighting to survive an untamed wilderness where dangers lurk at every turn. Young cadet Nyota Uhura struggles in a volcanic wasteland where things are not as they seem. Science Officer Spock is missing altogether. And Pike gets the chance to fulfill a childhood dream: to live the life of a cowboy in a world where the tools of the 23rd century are of no use.

“Yet even in the saddle, Pike is still very much a starship captain, with all the responsibilities that entails. Setting out to find his crewmates, he encounters a surprising face from his past—and discovers that one people’s utopia might be someone else’s purgatory. He must lead an exodus—or risk a calamity of galactic proportions that even Starship Enterprise is powerless to stop…”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike during his time at the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series brings back fan-favorite stars from season two of Star Trek: Discovery: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The show follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise (though Kirk will appear in season two) as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres on Paramount+ on May 5th.