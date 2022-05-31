Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 5 Photos and Clip Released: Spock Amok

Paramount+ has released new photos and a clip from the fifth episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, "Spck Amok." This week's episode is focusses on the Enterprise's Science Officer and his relationship with fiance T'Pring. Paramount+ has released photos, seen below, featuring Spock (Ethan Peck), T'Pring (Gia Sandhu), and Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), You can see all of the new photos below.

Paramount also released a new clip from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' fifth episode during last week's episode of The Ready Room. You can see that embedded below.

Henry Alonso Myers and Robin Wasserman wrote "Spock Amok." Rachel Leiterman directed the episode. Here's the synopsis:

The U.S.S. Enterprise encounters a contagion that ravages the ship. One by one, the entire crew is incapacitated except for Number One, Una Chin-Riley, who must now confront a secret she's been hiding as she races to find a cure.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+.