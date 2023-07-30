Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Reveals First Clip From Musical Episode

Paramount+ has revealed the first clip from Star Trek: Strange New World's upcoming musical episode, "Subspace Rhapsody." The crew of the USS Enterprise doesn't break into song yet, but the clip (released on The Ready Room) does set the stage for the musical numbers to come. The clip sees Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Pelia (Carol Kane) working together in engineering on a way to improve Starfleet's subspace communications across the quadrant. Thus far, their tests haven't yielded results. However, Uhura's humming leads Pelia to suggest sending music through the subspace fold as fundamental harmonics may be the answer to their problem.

Spock lets Uhura choose which song to send through the fold. Uhura turns to the Great American Songbook, selecting the 1934 song "Anything Goes," which Cole Porter wrote for the musical of the same name. You can see the clip below.

"Subspace Rhapsody" features music and lyrics by Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo) and Tom Polce (Letters to Cleo, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). The episode's soundtrack is already available to pre-save on streaming music services here.

"Subspace Rhapsody" is the penultimate episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. It is releasing one week earlier than expected due to Paramount+ giving Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2's Star Trek: Lower Decks crossover episode "Those Old Scientists" a surprise release following the Star Trek universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where "Subspace Rhapsody" was first revealed to Star Trek fans.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also brings back special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and adds Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The second season will stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with a premiere date still to be announced. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also streaming on Paramount+. It is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.