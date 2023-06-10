Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 22-Minute Sneak Peek Released

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 debuts on Thursday on Paramount+, but eager Star Trek fans can get a lengthy sneak peek with a special episode of The Ready Room. Wil Wheaton hosts the preview and talks with stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck. He also recaps the highlights of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1, debuts new footage from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, and shares pre-recorded comments from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds showrunners Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman, executive producer Alex Kurtzman, and other members of the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast. You can watch the video below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 includes a crossover episode featuring Star Trek: Lower Decks voice actors Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler in live-action aboard the Enterprise. The crossover episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will also include animated scenes and was directed by Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard actor/director Jonathan Frakes. According to the season's official synopsis, "In season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the USS Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories, and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also brings back special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and adds Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Release Date

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria on Thursday, June 15th. The second season will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with the premiere date to be announced later. New episodes of the 10-episode season will then debut weekly on Thursdays.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is already streaming. It is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.