Star Trek: Strange New Worlds First Season Streaming Free, But There's a Catch

You can watch all of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first season for free – but there's a catch. You only have a very limited time to do it. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is currently streaming free on YouTube, from the time of writing this (May 3st) until June 30th. That gives you exactly a month to get in on the latest (and some are saying greatest) Star Trek TV series to come along in awhile, before Strange New Worlds Season 2 arrives.

You can watch Season 1 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds below, and get synopses for each episode:

Season 1 Episode 1, "Strange New Worlds" - When one of Pike's officers goes missing while on a secret mission for Starfleet, Pike has to come out of self-imposed exile. He must navigate how to rescue his officer, while struggling with what to do with the vision of the future he's been given. Season 1 Episode 2, "Children of the Comet" – While on a survey mission, the U.S.S. Enterprise discovers a comet is going to strike an inhabited planet. They try to re-route the comet, only to find that an ancient alien relic buried on the comet's icy surface is somehow stopping them. As the away team try to unlock the relic's secrets, Pike and Number One deal with a group of zealots who want to prevent the U.S.S. Enterprise from interfering. Season 1 Episode 3, "Ghosts of Illyria" – The U.S.S. Enterprise encounters a contagion that ravages the ship. One by one, the entire crew is incapacitated except for Number One, Una Chin-Riley, who must now confront a secret she's been hiding as she races to find a cure. Season 1 Episode 4, "Memento Mori" – While on a routine supply mission to a colony planet, the U.S.S. Enterprise comes under an attack from an unknown malevolent force. Pike brings all his heart and experience to bear in facing the crisis, but the security officer warns him that the enemy cannot be dealt with by conventional Starfleet means. Season 1 Episode 5, "Spock Amok" – It's a comedy of manners when Spock has a personal visit in the middle of Spock and Captain Pike's crucial negotiations with an unusual alien species. Season 1 Episode 6, "Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach" – A threat to an idyllic planet reunites Captain Pike with the lost love of his life. To protect her and a scientific holy child from a conspiracy, Pike offers his help and is forced to face unresolved feelings of his past. Season 1 Episode 7, "The Serene Squall" – While on a dangerous humanitarian mission, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise stumbles into a harrowing game of leverage with the quadrant's deadliest space pirate. Season 1 Episode 8, "The Elysian Fields" – The Enterprise becomes stuck in a nebula that is home to an alien consciousness that traps the crew in a fairy tale. Season 1 Episode 9, "All Those Who Wander" – The U.S.S. Enterprise crew comes face-to-face with their demons – and scary monsters too – when their landing party is stranded on a barren planet with a ravenous enemy. Season 1 Episode 10, "A Quality of Mercy" – In the season one finale, just as Captain Pike thinks he's figured out how to escape his fate, he's visited by his future self, who shows him the consequences of his actions.

Paramount is clearly pulling out the stops in order to promote the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, which arrives on June 15, 2023, exclusively on Paramount+. By giving viewers the content of Season 1 for free, it's also a pretty good incentive to get at least a portion of that YouTube audience (however small) to check and/or subscribe to Paramount+.

What Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds About?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery and a prequel to the events of Star Trek: The Original Series. It follows the Enterprise under the command of Captain Kirk's predecessor, Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), with a young Mr. Spok (Ethan Peck) serving as his second. Pike, Spock, and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on some of the earliest and most pivotal missions into the unknown, helping to extend the reach of Starfleet to (wait for it...) strange new worlds.

The returning cast includes Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Ceila Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Jess Bush. Paul Wesley will also return as Captain James Kirk

New cast members include Carol Kane (Kimmy Schmidt, Hunters), who will have the recurring role of Pelia, a no-nonsense engineer who will fill-in for Hemmer, who sacrificed himself last season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Premieres on June 13th on Paramount+. Watch Season 1 on YouTube.