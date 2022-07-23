Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks are on a collision course. During today's Star Trek Universe panel from Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ announced a crossover event featuring the stars of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks. The crossover will take place in an upcoming episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount announced the news as Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid crashed the Strange New Worlds portion of the Star Trek Universe panel.

The crossover episode will feature both live-action and animation. Fans will see Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, and Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, from Star Trek: Lower Decks join the U.S.S. Enterprise in the episode, directed by Star Trek legend Jonathan Frakes.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds chronicles the years when Captain Christopher Pike commanded the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, who debuted in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. It also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are the show's co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet are executive producers, in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers.

CBS' Eye Animation Productions produces Star Trek: Lower Decks with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers, as does creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth) is the show's animation studio.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, and the Nordics and airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. The series will also stream exclusively on Paramount+ in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria later this year.

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on August 25th for its third season streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series concurrently on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more and in Canada, airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.