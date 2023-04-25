Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Soundtrack Finally Has a Release Date

Star Trek fans will finally be able to stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1's soundtrack. Lakeshore Records announced that the album collecting Jeff Russo's opening and closing themes and Nami Melumad's score for the series will release on Friday, April 28th. It's been an unusually long wait for Star Trek fans to get the first Star Trek: Strange New Worlds soundtrack as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 wrapped last July. By comparison, Star Trek: Picard Season 3's soundtrack was released the day after its finale, and the soundtrack for Star Trek: Prodigy (also by Melumad) was released in parts as the season aired.

Then again, Star Trek: Lower Decks didn't have a soundtrack release until after its first three seasons finished. Either way, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds fans who appreciate the show's music should look forward to its streaming release on Friday. If you want to learn more about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1, check out our interview with stars Melissa Navia and Celia Rose Gooding looking back on its filming. Here's the album's cover art and track listing:

(Photo: Paramount+, Lakeshore Records)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Main Title Theme) – Jeff Russo (1:51) Everyone Wants a Piece of the Pike (3:50) Put a T'Pring On It (2:56) Eyes on the Enterprise (4:42) Home is Where the Helm Is (4:16) Space Cadet (1:01) Comet Away With Me (2:36) Romancing the Comet (3:23) M'hanit and Greet (7:00) Since I First Saw the Stars (3:54) A Holding Pattern (4:44) Gorn With the Wind (5:29) The Pike Maneuver (2:03) Gorn But Not Forgotten (3:24) Are You a Vulcan or a Vulcan't? (2:59) Spock Too Soon (2:03)

Chris Crossed (3:43) Looking For Ascension in All the Wrong Places (3:04) Ascent-ial Questions (2:01) T'Pring It On (1:42) Pirates in the Sky (2:54) Will You Be My Vulcantine? (2:45) Won't You Be My Pirate? (3:38) You're My Mercury Stone (2:04) Don't Leave in Uhurry (2:54) When the Hemmer Falls (4:09) No One's Ever Neutral About Spaghetti (2:53) Throw Plasma from the Train (5:28) Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (End Credits) – Jeff Russo (0:57)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also sees guest star Paul Wesley returning as James T. Kirk. Carol Kane will also appear in a recurring role as Pelia.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Sesaon 2 includes a special crossover episode, in both live-action and animation, with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Tawny Newsome will guest star as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler. Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard star and director Jonathan Frakes directed the episode.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also available now on Blu-ray and DVD, with a 4k UHD release set for May.