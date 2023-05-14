Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast To Participate in Holographic Convention Panel

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast is boldly going into a new convention frontier. Members of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' cast will participate in MCM Comic Con's first holographic panel, taking place in London on Friday, May 26th. The panel precedes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' return to Paramount+ with new episodes on Thursday, June 15th, kicking off the series' 10-episode second season. Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley), Ethan Peck (Spock), Celia Rose Gooding (Nyota Uhura), and Melissa Navia (Erica Ortegas) appear as live holograms during an exclusive panel hosted by Alex Zane. The panel will provide fans with behind-the-scenes details from the filming of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, an exclusive clip, and more.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds chronicles the years that Captain Christopher Pike commanded the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One, in the years before Captain Kirk took command of the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also sees guest star Paul Wesley returning as James T. Kirk. Carol Kane will also appear in a recurring role as Pelia.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Sesaon 2 includes a special crossover episode, in both live-action and animation, with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Tawny Newsome will guest star as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler. Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard star and director Jonathan Frakes directed the episode.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also available now on Blu-ray and DVD, with a 4k UHD release set for May 16th.