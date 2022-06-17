Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Latest Episode Has a Surprising Character Trending on Twitter

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues to be a big breakout hit for the franchise – and there's no better proof of that than seeing it once again trending on social media, following Episode 7, "The Serene Squall". The episode sees space pirates led by the cunning captain Angel (Jesse James Keitel) take control of the Enterprise in attempt to leverage Mr. Spock (Ethan Peck). In that sense, while Strange New Worlds Episode 7 featured the entire main cast of the show having to work together to overcome the threat, there's actually one supporting character who is getting even more love than the leads!

T'Pring (Gia Sandhu) is trending on Twitter after Strange New Worlds Episode 7. Spock's fiancee only was only a minor (and not very likable) character in the original Star Trek series. However, Strange New Worlds has added a lot of new levels of complexity and nuance (and heat) to Spock and T'PRing's relationship – as well as making T'Pring an easy character for fans to get behind and love – even if they already know this ship is doomed.

Check out the T'Pring love fest that's going down on Twitter: