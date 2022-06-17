Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Latest Episode Has a Surprising Character Trending on Twitter
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues to be a big breakout hit for the franchise – and there's no better proof of that than seeing it once again trending on social media, following Episode 7, "The Serene Squall". The episode sees space pirates led by the cunning captain Angel (Jesse James Keitel) take control of the Enterprise in attempt to leverage Mr. Spock (Ethan Peck). In that sense, while Strange New Worlds Episode 7 featured the entire main cast of the show having to work together to overcome the threat, there's actually one supporting character who is getting even more love than the leads!
T'Pring (Gia Sandhu) is trending on Twitter after Strange New Worlds Episode 7. Spock's fiancee only was only a minor (and not very likable) character in the original Star Trek series. However, Strange New Worlds has added a lot of new levels of complexity and nuance (and heat) to Spock and T'PRing's relationship – as well as making T'Pring an easy character for fans to get behind and love – even if they already know this ship is doomed.
Check out the T'Pring love fest that's going down on Twitter:
The T'Pring Supremacy
T'Pring is trending! The latest episode of #StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds is THAT good! pic.twitter.com/1FpqF4fO3L— Jay Stobie (@StobiesGalaxy) June 17, 2022
T'Pring was the major focus of the episode – but she's definitely a major focus of the Internet right now.
The Good Wife
T’Pring deserves credit for her efforts to better relate with her half-human fiancée Spock. pic.twitter.com/UQhU8piaWw— MikeAbundo.eth 🦇🔊✨ (@MikeAbundo) June 17, 2022
This exchange was one of the most fun flirtations we seen in all of Star Trek. T'Pring is a real one.
Didn't Think We'd Ship, But...
Didnt think @StarTrekOnPPlus #StrangeNewWorlds would have me shipping Spock and T'Pring, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/BMsQPFnD78— Nadia (@nadiatolkien) June 17, 2022
It's the ship we never saw coming. It's the ship we never knew we needed. But here we are.
Heart Is Breaking As It Fills
#StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds is actually making me sad that it doesn't work out between Spock and T'Pring pic.twitter.com/EK2BHYixsz— Christian (@CCH_1980) June 16, 2022
Star Trek fans are feeling the heartbreak of knowing how this ends, even as they're loving the Spock + T'Pring ship for the first time.
We Want the Best For Her
One thing I wasn’t expecting from #strangenewworlds is that I love T’pring and while her and Spock aren’t right for each other, I really want the best for her— kristin (she/her) (@aspiringvulcan) June 17, 2022
At this point, nobody wants to see T'Pring hurting. She deserves the best.
Representation Matters
More Indian women on American television for the love of christ! T'pring JESUS! pic.twitter.com/PXnJhi0VtF— You are Number 6 (@remixsnub) June 17, 2022
This future fantasy franchise is getting an unparalleled swell from putting modern women of all flavors in worthy roles. The benefits speak for themselves in Strange New Worlds Episode 7.
WE ARE NOT WORTHY!
"T'Pring? More like T'SCHWING!" pic.twitter.com/6CDoi0aPN8— Longanimity Cakebread 🎃 (@mxdshipwreck) June 17, 2022
"T'Schwing," indeed. It's T'Pring's world.
Want To Impress Her
Just me, copying down T’Pring’s reading list. #StarTrek#StrangeNewWorlds pic.twitter.com/Me88693HKg— Jenn T., Una Chin-Riley Manicure Enthusiast 💅 (@eatatquarks) June 17, 2022
Whole lot of fans out there whispering "I would be better to you than Spock," under their breath, right now.
We Thank Thee For She
Everyone say thank you to snw for all of this sweet, sweet T'pring content pic.twitter.com/ncwGZfwAYh— shy☄🌺🐶 // comms open :3 (@Shyravenn) June 17, 2022
Praise be to the creators of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Star Wars Vibes
my wild unpopular opinion is that I like seeing t'pring/spock's relationship because it feels a bit like Anakin and Padmé to me. We KNOW it ends badly, but we don't know how it got there.— nico ✨ (@aos_enthusiast) June 17, 2022
Want to go down a flame-war rabbit hole? Here's the entry gate.
Star Trek: Strange Girls Trip
I am really loving how fleshed out Nurse Chappell and T'Pring are fully realized in #StrangeNewWorlds. When T'Pring finally dumps Spock both of them should go on an intergalactic girl's trip together an rag on Spock the entire time.— UnhappyCamper122 🇯🇲 🇬🇩 (@UHCamper122) June 17, 2022
Make it a spinoff. Make it an episode arc. Just make it happen!
Prequels DO Matter
I know T’Pring is going to dump Spock’s ass so why do I care about her study of “human” sexuality to understand her half-human fiancée?
Oh, wait. Because sometimes you get “Spock Amok”, so fuck this “prequels are bad because you know how it ends” shit. #StrangeNewWorlds— Nerdy Ladd (@NerdyLadd) June 17, 2022
There are smart ways to do prequel stories and upend what people think they know about canon Strange New Worlds has been a masterclass in doing it right.