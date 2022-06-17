Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Latest Episode Has a Surprising Character Trending on Twitter

By Kofi Outlaw

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues to be a big breakout hit for the franchise – and there's no better proof of that than seeing it once again trending on social media, following Episode 7, "The Serene Squall". The episode sees space pirates led by the cunning captain Angel (Jesse James Keitel) take control of the Enterprise in attempt to leverage Mr. Spock (Ethan Peck). In that sense, while Strange New Worlds Episode 7 featured the entire main cast of the show having to work together to overcome the threat, there's actually one supporting character who is getting even more love than the leads! 

T'Pring (Gia Sandhu) is trending on Twitter after Strange New Worlds Episode 7. Spock's fiancee only was only a minor (and not very likable) character in the original Star Trek series. However, Strange New Worlds has added a lot of new levels of complexity and nuance (and heat) to Spock and T'PRing's relationship – as well as making T'Pring an easy character for fans to get behind and love – even if they already know this ship is doomed. 

Check out the T'Pring love fest that's going down on Twitter:

The T'Pring Supremacy

T'Pring was the major focus of the episode – but she's definitely a major focus of the Internet right now.

The Good Wife

This exchange was one of the most fun flirtations we seen in all of Star Trek. T'Pring is a real one.

Didn't Think We'd Ship, But...

It's the ship we never saw coming. It's the ship we never knew we needed. But here we are.

Heart Is Breaking As It Fills

Star Trek fans are feeling the heartbreak of knowing how this ends, even as they're loving the Spock + T'Pring ship for the first time.

We Want the Best For Her

At this point, nobody wants to see T'Pring hurting. She deserves the best.

Representation Matters

This future fantasy franchise is getting an unparalleled swell from putting modern women of all flavors in worthy roles. The benefits speak for themselves in Strange New Worlds Episode 7.

WE ARE NOT WORTHY!

"T'Schwing," indeed. It's T'Pring's world.

Want To Impress Her

Whole lot of fans out there whispering "I would be better to you than Spock," under their breath, right now.

We Thank Thee For She

Praise be to the creators of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Wars Vibes

Want to go down a flame-war rabbit hole? Here's the entry gate.

Star Trek: Strange Girls Trip

Make it a spinoff. Make it an episode arc. Just make it happen!

Prequels DO Matter

There are smart ways to do prequel stories and upend what people think they know about canon Strange New Worlds has been a masterclass in doing it right.

