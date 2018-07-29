‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Star Michael Dorn Believes There’s Still Hope for Worf Spinoff

Star Trek is about to enter a new golden age in television with Star Trek: Discovery is leading the vanguard and Discovery co-creator Alex Kurtzman in charge of developing new television series to expand Star Trek’s television franchise. Could the long-rumored Worf solo spinoff series be part of that expansion?

Michael Dorn played Worf, Starfleet’s first Klingon officer, through seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, four Star Trek movies, and four seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. That wasn’t enough for Dorn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dorn pitched a new series titled Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Worf Chronicles to CBS. Fans campaigned to see the pitch become a reality and there was some hope when news of Star Trek‘s return to television first broke. When it was ultimately revealed that the new series, Discovery, would be a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series fans felt all hope was lost.

Dorn says that isn’t the case. While he hasn’t spoken to CBS about it yet, Dorn tells the Raleigh News & Observer that he believes this new push to expand the Star Trek franchise beyond Discovery is the perfect opportunity to bring The Worf Chronicles to life, and he’d like to have a discussion about just that.

“I think this Worf thing would be perfect — I mean, really perfect,” he says. “It’s just a matter of getting the phone number of the right guy or getting the email of the right person that can actually get you in there. It’s a little early in the game right now, but I still think there’s hope for it.”

Dorn goes on to say that he hoped to explore the Klingons in more depth in The Worf Chronicles.

“I’ve always liked the Klingons,” Dorn says. “I’ve always thought that they were the most interesting aliens outside of the Vulcans and all that. There’s a certain Shakespearian bent with the Klingons. They’re very nationalistic — there’s coups, there’s assassinations, there’s takeovers, there’s all these kind of things. Interestingly enough, they talk kind of Shakespearean.”

That may open up an interesting avenue for The Worf Chronicles to connect with Star Trek: Discovery, which features the Klingons prominently. Perhaps Worf’s adventures in the 24th century could somehow tie back to the events of the Federation-Klingon war and T’Kuvma’s attempts to unify the Klingon Empire in the 23rd century.

Reports suggest that Kurtzman’s Star Trek expansion is considering all kinds of Star Trek shows to put into production. The most talked about among them would see Patrick Stewart return to his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation, which could perhaps provide Dorn with another chance to return as Worf and to pitch The Worf Chronicles. There are reportedly at least four other Star Trek series currently being considered, plus the Star Trek: Short Treks micro-series that will precede Star Trek: Discovery Season 2.

Would you like to see Dorn return as Worf in Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Worf Chronicles? Let us know in the comments!