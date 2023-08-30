Star Trek Online: Incursion Brings Back Voyager's Garrett Wang as Captain Harry Kim

Star Trek: Voyager's Harry Kim is finally getting a promotion, courtesy of Star Trek Online. Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios have announced Star Trek Online: Incursion, the Star Trek MMORPG's 30th season. Star Trek Online: Incursion will launch on September 12th for PC and November 1st for PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X. Continuing the Multiverse story of the previous season, The new season finds Starbase One under attack from a new Borg threat. While attempting to fend off the Borg, Starfleet receives aid from of an unexpected new ally. Star Trek: Voyager's Garett Wang returns to voice Captain Harry Kim. Kipleigh Brown also returns as Captain Kuumaarke.

Additionally, players will encounter Captain Kim's new Astrophysicist, Commander Erin Macdonald, who appeared on Star Trek: Prodigy. She's played by Erin Macdonald, a real-life astrophysicist, aerospace engineer, Star Trek science advisor, and host of the YouTube channel, Dr. Erin Explains the Universe.

(Photo: Gearbox Publishing, Cryptic Studios)

Star Trek Online: Incursion brings a new episode, two new Task Force Operations, pet Mellanoid slime worms, and more to the game. Here's the feature list from Gearbox and Cryptic's press release:

New Episode – Taken by Surprise:

A Borg invasion force emerges from a Reality Vortex at Starbase One. These Borg are different – stronger, ruthless, and more aggressive. Starfleet must use all their might, along with some unexpected help, to repel the Borg forces.

New Task Force Operation – Resistance of Starbase One:

The Borg have launched an attack on Star Base One, and you must see to the evacuation of all personnel in this Five Captain Space TFO.

New Task Force Operation – Guillotine:

The Borg are launching the beginnings of an invasion through a massive Reality Vortex. Repel the Borg and close the Vortex in this Five Captain Space TFO.

T6 Ship Upgrade Expansion:

Upgrade to T6-X to T6-X2



Unlock an additional Starship Trait Slot, Universal Console Slot, and Device Slot

Season 30 Event – Borg Tesseract:

Play selected content to earn a three Piece "Adaptation" Ground Set



Claim a free Starfleet Protostar Uniform during the event!

New Prodigy Lockbox

New lockbox based on Star Trek: Prodigy



All-New Protostar Class Starship with Proto-Drive and Reformed Living Construct Console



Includes gear and weapons from the show



Five different colored Mellanoid slime worm pets – you know, the adorable Murf!

Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game where players create and control a starship captain to explore the Star Trek universe. Players join the Federation, The Klingon Empire, the Romulan Republic, or the Dominion to visit recognizable locations from the Star Trek universe, contact new alien species, and battle new and familiar threats. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.