Star Trek: Voyager Will Celebrate 25th Anniversary at Destination Star Trek

Destination Star Trek Germany, Europe’s official Star Trek convention, returns in May 2020. As usual, the event will celebrate everything Star Trek, but will also put a special focus on the 25th Anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager.

This will be, the seventh Destination Star Trek and the third to be hosted in Germany. The event takes place on May 8-10, 2020, at the Messe Westfallenhallen in Dortmund. Destination Star Trek is described as “a weekend for fans to embrace their love of all things Star Trek. There will be something for fans of all incarnations of the show to enjoy, from the classic series to the very latest show to air, Star Trek: Discovery, and not forgetting some important anniversaries for the hugely successful movies!”

Given that the show will celebrate Voyager‘s 25th anniversary, the first guest to be announced is appropriate: Kate Mulgrew, who played Voyager‘s Captain Katheryn Janeway (and who is celebrating her birthday today) will headline the event and lead the celebrations.

Attendees at Destination Star Trek can meet popular Star Trek actors, collect autographs and photos, and watching live stage panels. Fans will also be able to sit in the Captain’s chair, shop for Star Trek merchandise, and see original props and costumes in the Destination Star Trek Museum.

“For over five decades, Star Trek has continued to take us to the Final Frontier. With the new series’ now airing and in production it’s an exciting time to be a Star Trek fan,” said event organizer Mark Woollard in a press release. “Destination Star Trek Germany will continue to celebrate what has gone before and what is to come in the future, so we can boldly go where no one has gone before. We are very excited to be coming back to Germany, the true heart of Star Trek fandom on mainland Europe.”

