‘Star Trek’ Stars Welcome New Spock Actor

Last week, Star Trek: Discovery revealed Ethan Peck will be the third actor to play Spock.

Peck will make his debut in Discovery‘s second season on CBS All Access. When the announcement was made, showrunner Alex Kurtzman heaped praise on Peck’s performance in auditions.

“Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek,” Kurtzman said. “The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion. We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock’s greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion, and yearning. Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack, and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.”

Thanks to the Nimoy family for your open arms, warm welcome, smiling curiosity and support, for making me feel worthy, as I embrace and take into my heart the iconic half alien we know as Mr. Spock. It is an incomparable honor. 🖖🏼 #StarTrekDiscovery #LLAP pic.twitter.com/jEXG1T253Z — Ethan Peck (@ethangpeck) August 14, 2018

Shortly following the announcement, Peck posted a photo of himself with the family of Leonard Nimoy, the legendary actor who originated the role of Spock on Star Trek, on social media.

“Thanks to the Nimoy family for your open arms, warm welcome, smiling curiosity and support, for making me feel worthy, as I embrace and take into my heart the iconic half alien we know as Mr. Spock. It is an incomparable honor,” Peck wrote.

The Nimoy clan were quick to welcome Peck in their own personal posts, as were several other members of the Star Trek family.

Nimoy will always be the original, defining Spock actor, but Nimoy’s son, Adam Nimoy, was quick to embrace Peck.

The same can be said of Nimoy’s daughter, Julie, who had nothing but congratulations and well-wishes for Peck.

Terry Farrell is best known to Star Trek fans as Jadzia Dax from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. She recently married Adam and so was in on the secret of who the new Spock actor would be.

Farrell had only glowing things to say about Peck.

It was so much fun to keep this secret! Especially at @CreationEnt #STLV @startrekcbs #EthanPeck is a gorgeous person inside and out! Wishing him to ?!!! With much ❤️! https://t.co/nApnN8ZF5B — Terry Farrell (@4TerryFarrell) August 14, 2018

Peck will be playing Spock at the point in his career when he was the Science Officer aboard the USS Enterprise, which was under the command of Captain Christopher Pike.

Pike will be played by Anson Mount in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two. Mount was quick to welcome Peck aboard.

Wilson Cruz plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery. Like the others, he nothing but good things to say about his experience getting to know Peck.

I’m so happy to welcome our newest family member @ethangpeck to @startrekcbs! It’s been a pleasure to get to know you, my friend and I couldn’t be more excited for everyone to see you bring it! CONGRATULATIONS… https://t.co/WWnRTiTXD1 — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) August 14, 2018

Ted Sullivan is one of the standout voices from the Star Trek: Discovery writers room. He was quick to give Peck a warm welcome.

Guess the Vulcan is out of the bag,… Welcome aboard @ethangpeck ???https://t.co/mtLTXTMvA8 — Ted Sullivan (@karterhol) August 14, 2018

Number One himself, Jonathan Frakes, welcomed Peck aboard Discovery. Frakes is best known for playing Commander William Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation but is also an accomplished director of several Star Trek episodes, movies, and many other series.

Frakes is directing two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season.