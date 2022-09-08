Star Trek Officially Announces Nicholas Meyer's Khan - Ceti Alpha V

During today's Star Trek Day event, Star Trek film writer/director Nicholas Meyer surprised fans by announcing Star Trek: Khan -- Ceti Alpha V, the first scripted Star Trek podcast. The long-rumored story will reveal what happened to Khan and his augmented crew after Captain Kirk left them on Ceti Alpha V in the classic Star Trek episode "Space Seed" in the years leading up to the Meyer-direct movie Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

"Nick made the definitive Trek movie when he made Wrath, and we've all been standing in its shadow since," said Alex Kurtzman. "Forty years have offered him a lot of perspective on these extraordinary characters and the way they've impacted generations of fans. Now he's come up with something as surprising, gripping and emotional as the original, and it's a real honor to be able to let him tell the next chapter in this story exactly the way he wants to."

Meyer wrote the original story for Star Trek: Khan -- Ceti Alpha V. Meyer will be an executive producer on the project. along with Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Trevor Roth, and Rod Roddenberry.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. It recently returned to theaters as part of the TCM Big Screen Classic series, in partnership with Paramount Home Entertainment and Fathom Events.

Star Trek Day co-hosts Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins also revealed that their podcast, Star Trek: The Pod Directive, will return for a third season. The podcast features Star Trek luminaries, celebrity super-fans, and creative professionals. Episodes explore Star Trek's 50-plus-year legacy and influence, with each installment including an in-depth personal interview with a guest, coverage of a Star Trek event, or a discussion of a specific topic with one or more guests.

New episodes of Star Trek: The Pod Directive will debut in early 2023. Past guests have included Ben Stiller, Stacey Abrams, Michelle Yeoh, Tig Notaro, and others. Fans can listen to Star Trek: The Pod Directive on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your podcasts. It is also available on StarTrek.com.

This year's "Star Trek Day" celebration is available for fans to stream worldwide for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on YouTube via the Paramount+ and Star Trek Official pages, on Facebook via @StarTrek, Twitter via @StarTrekonPPlus and TikTok @ParamountPlus. It is available to stream for free in the U.S. only on Paramount+'s Twitch page. After the initial airing, the conversation portions of the event will be available on-demand on Paramount+.