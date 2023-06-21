Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Introduces the Enterprise's New Chief Engineer

A new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds featurette introduces audiences to the Enterprise's new chief engineer Pelia, played by Carol Kane. In the video, Kane talks about how exciting it is to be playing a character in Star Trek's version of the future. You can see the video below. ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak to Kane about joining Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 as Pelia during the press junket before the premiere. During our conversation, Kane explained what she enjoyed about playing the long-lived Pelia, who, as a Lanthanite, has thousands of years of knowledge and experience to draw from and isn't ashamed to do it.

"I think it's exciting to be playing someone who is not afraid of their own knowledge and their own power," Kane said. "There's kind of a freedom that I've been given by the way she was written and I just love that. It's a new thing for me."

Casting Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' new chief engineer.

ComicBook.com also had the opportunity to talk to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds showrunners Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman about how they cast the show's new chief engineer. "The big thing was we zigged in one season, and we wanted to try to zag, which was like, how can we find a person who doesn't feel like we've seen them before in Star Trek, and who might give us a unique and interesting perspective?" Myers explained. "We had a version of a character, and we were very lucky in that we were talking with our casting people and they were like, "What about Carol Kane for this?" And it suddenly snapped. And she, of course, brought her own unique and delightful perspective to it."

Myers continued, "As a show, we probably are slightly more interested in making sure comedy is present than some of the other Trek shows, just because that's part of what we have, and that's something she happens to be very good at, so it was fun to be able to lean on her in that way. It's important to us to have different genres that have different areas of emotion that we're exploring, some of them funny, some of them scary, and that one speaks to a different kind that we didn't get to see as much. We're trying to give the show a unique and specific look and feel."

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The second season will stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with a premiere date still to be announced. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Central and Eastern Europe

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also streaming on Paramount+. The season is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.