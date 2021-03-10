William Shatner To Celebrate 90th Birthday With Two-Day Star Trek Event

✖

Star Trek's William Shatner is okay with not returning to his iconic role, but he'll celebrate his 90th birthday back on the bridge of the USS Enterprise. Shatner will partake in a two-day event at the Star Trek: The Original Series Set Tour site in Ticonderoga, New York. The exhibit is famed among fans for its replica of the bridge set where Shatner gave orders as Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series. The two-day event begins on July 23rd (a belated celebration coming a few months after his actual birthday in March), with the COVID-19 mask and social distancing rules still in effect. The Star Trek: The Original Series: Set Tour website has additional information:

"Join us to celebrate William Shatner's 90th birthday!!! On July 23, 2021 Mr. Shatner will be visiting the amazing Star Trek Tour set recreation. At this time all events still fall under Covid restrictions. Masks, smaller groups, and distancing will be strictly enforced."

The limited $1500 all-inclusive packages will let fans participate in Shatner's 90th Birthday Dinner Celebration, take a set tour with Shatner, puls a Bridge Chat, a photo, and an autograph. Regular admission is $80 for a standard tour with à la carte photos and autographs available. More details about purchasing tickets for the birthday dinner and limited access tour with Shatner still to come.

The replica set is likely the closest fans will ever come to seeing Shatner return to a Starfleet bridge. ComicBook.com spoke to Shatner ahead of his Grand Ole Opry debut in February 2019, when he shared his thoughts on the idea of returning to television.

“That word, ‘resurrect.’ That’s a key word,” Shatner says. “Resurrect. You’d have to resurrect me, Shatner, in order to do the daily. I don’t know what Patrick is doing doing that. Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It’s a physical wrecker, it’s a mental wrecker, and it’s a homewrecker ‘cause you’re working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that. So no, I would not be interested in doing a series, per se.”

Shatner accepted the Emmy Governors Award on behalf of the entire Star Trek franchise in 2018. In his acceptance speech, Shatner said, “Thank you so much. 52 years. What a gift. We’re grateful… Star Trek has endured because it represents an idea – one that’s greater than the sum of our parts….we watch and we reach to see the best version of ourselves…. Star Trek is a phenomenon… I accept this award with honor.”