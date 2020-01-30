Star Wars Finally Answers Luke's Missing Lightsaber Mystery

One of the biggest mysteries in all of Star Wars revolves around the sudden reappearance of Luke Skywalker's lightsaber, decades after he watched it fall down a tunnel in Cloud City. The blue lightsaber that was given to Luke by Obi-Wan Kenobi was in young Skywalker's hand when he fought Darth Vader at the end of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. As we all know, Vader cut off his hand, and Luke lost the lightsaber for good. However, the lightsaber reappeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in the possession of Maz Katana, who then gave it to Rey. When asked where she got the weapon, Maz simply told Rey that it was a story for another time.

Fans have long wondered how the lightsaber made its way to Maz, and the new Star Wars series from Marvel Comics is finally starting to provide answers. The book takes place immediately after the events of Empire Strikes Back and, in the recently-released second issue, it'srevealed that the lightsaber's fall in Cloud City was shorter than we thought. Someone caught it on the way down.

In the book, Luke is clearly struggling with his identity after the battle with Vader, an issue made even more difficult by the loss of his lightsaber. Lando Calrissian notices this and asks Luke to escort him to Cloud City, pulling at his personal losses in order to get what he wants. Lando says that he knows where Luke's lightsaber ended up because he knows Cloud City in and out. As he's talking, images show the lightsaber falling until it is eventually caught by a hooded figure on the final page. The mysterious figure says the words, "Skywalker, follow your destiny," when it reaches out and grabs the weapon.

"You're tight with Leia and the Rebel leaders. I need to get back to Cloud City, and they'll never let me go. But if you ask, say you want to go, need me as your guide," Lando explains to Luke. "'Cause how I hear it, you lost more than your hand there. Your lightsaber, too. Lightsabers are about the rarest thing in the galaxy these days. Losing yours had to hurt. Well, I know Cloud City inside and out, and I know where your saber ended up when it fell. Get me back there. I'll show you."

There's no telling exactly who the hooded figure is, but it seems like their identity will be a focus of the book moving forward. We did get a little piece of the puzzle, at least. Knowing how Luke's lightsaber made it out of Cloud City is a great start.

Star Wars #2 is now available for purchase online and at your local comic book shop.

