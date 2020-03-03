Star Wars: WeLoveBenSolo Trends After Revelation About Rey Kiss

The official Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelization is about to be released, but there's already been some backlash to the book, after some promo copies were released at C2E2. One of the biggest things clarified in the book is the big Rey and Kylo Ren / Ben Solo kiss near the end of the film. For a lot of Star Wars fans, the Rey/Ben kiss was the culmination of some long-awaited hopes for the Sequel Trilogy, but it's clear in the Rise of Skywalker novelization that there is nothing romantic between Rey and Ben happening in that moment. Read for yourself:

"His heart was full as Rey reached for his face, let her fingers linger against his cheek. And then, wonder of wonders, she leaned forward and kissed him. A kiss of gratitude, acknowledgement of their connection, celebration that they'd found each other at last.

But then she drew back, concern on her face. She could feel him growing cold.

Ben smiled at her.

He had given Rey back to the galaxy. It wouldn't atone for the darkness he'd wrought, but it was what he could do."

So, after all the controversy that The Rise of Skywalker has generated over its narrative choices, Star Wars fans just had one of the only fulfilling payoffs of the Sequel Trilogy storyline revoked. As you can see HERE, they're not taking it very well. But instead of blasting Lucasfilm and/or J.J. Abrams, some of Star Wars fans are instead uniting under the much more positive hashtag, "#WeLoveBenSolo".

